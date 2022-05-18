Under a new rule, college football programs can sign as many players as they want for the next two years as long as they don’t exceed 85 scholarship players on the roster, a change that should help teams rebuilding like LSU.
The NCAA Division I Council removed 25-player signing class limits Wednesday, bringing relief to coaches who struggled to maintain their rosters between the transfer portal, injuries and natural attrition.
Before now, teams often couldn’t replace everyone who transferred, and their rosters dwindled. NCAA rules limited signing classes to 25 players, though teams could also replace up to seven transfers during the latest cycle.
LSU struggled to keep its numbers up the last two years because of the restrictions as players left for the NFL, transferred or opted out in 2020. The roster bottomed out with less than 40 scholarship players available for the Texas Bowl last season.
Though LSU signed 30 new players — including 15 transfers — in the last recruiting class, coach Brian Kelly said earlier this spring it will carry 84 scholarship players next season.
With no limits on the next two signing classes, the Tigers and other teams should be able to rebuild their rosters.
The D-I Council also relaxed restrictions for FBS conference championship games by allowing the leagues to determine their participants. This paved the way for conferences to scrap divisions and alter their scheduling format, a likelihood in the Southeastern Conference once Texas and Oklahoma join the league.
As soon as the rule changed, the Pac-12 announced that the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will play in the title game starting in 2022. The measure passed with unanimous support, according to a news release.
“Our goal is to place our two best teams in our Pac-12 Football Championship Game, which we believe will provide our conference with the best opportunity to optimize CFP invitations and ultimately win national championships,” Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a statement.