With LSU’s starting quarterback this season in the transfer portal, the team has asked the NCAA to let freshman Garrett Nussmeier play in the Texas Bowl without burning his redshirt.

Nussmeier has appeared in four games this season — the limit to maintain a redshirt year — and playing in one more would typically erase a potential extra season of eligibility.

But sophomore quarterback Max Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, leaving LSU with Nussmeier and two freshman walk-on quarterbacks for the bowl game Jan. 4 against Kansas State.

“We have a multitude of quarterbacks taking reps during practice, Garrett Nussmeier being one of them,” interim coach Brad Davis said Tuesday. “We're working through some things right now to be able to have him play for us and still maintain his redshirt. That's something obviously that's in process. If that were denied — for whatever reason — we have some contingencies in place.”

Davis declined to share specifics about LSU’s plans. The Tigers have walk-ons Matt O’Dowd and Tavion Faulk behind Nussmeier at quarterback, and fifth-year senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin once played scout-team quarterback.

The NCAA gave LSU a timeline for its decision about Nussmeier, Davis said, but he didn’t reveal any details. The team began bowl practices Monday afternoon.

“We're being very intentional about how we rep our team,” Davis said. “We will be able to execute the offense.”