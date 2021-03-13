The LSU and Oregon track and field teams put on a show Saturday on the final day of the NCAA indoor championships.
The Tigers and Ducks combined to win seven of the 10 finals contested at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Top-ranked Oregon had five individual wins to LSU’s two, however, and went on to claim the team title with 79 points to LSU’s 56 after the Tigers pulled to within five late in the meet 61-56.
No. 2 LSU was in position because the Tigers got wins from Damion Thomas in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.51 seconds and Noah Williams in the 400 in 44.71 seconds.
Both times were school records. Thomas bettered the old mark of 7.55 set by Barrett Nugent and Williams broke his own record of 45.26 that he set earlier this season.
LSU finished the meet with four individual wins, adding the two on Saturday with the two JuVaughn Harrison picked up Friday in the high jump and long jump.
Terrance Laird just missed a third individual win for LSU on Saturday when he finished second in the 200 meters in 20.20 seconds, finishing just behind Georgia’s Matthew Boling (20.19).
But Laird chalked up the third school record of the day for LSU as he easily topped the old mark of 20.28 he had in a win at the Southeastern Conference championships on Feb. 27.
The Tigers also got fifth-place finishes from Sean Dixon-Bodie in the triple jump with a personal-record mark of 54 feet, 5¼ inches and Eric Edwards in the 60 hurdles with a PR of 7.58 seconds.
Edwards is now tied for third on LSU’s all-time list in the 60 hurdles and Dixon-Bodie moved into a fifth-place tie on the triple jump chart.
All told, LSU went 5-for-5 with all five individual competitors chalking up PRs.
After LSU got closer, Oregon got a 1-2 finish from Cole Hocker and Cooper Teare in the 3,000 meters, the next-to-last event, and their 18 points gave the Ducks enough cushion to win the title.
Hocker made it a double in winning the mile in the first event on the track Saturday and Oregon also won the 60 and 800 meters and triple jump.
The sixth-ranked LSU women’s team was competing in the evening session Saturday.