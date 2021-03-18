At last, after almost two years, LSU will play a Southeastern Conference baseball game Friday night when its hosts Mississippi State. Below is some key information about the series-opening game.
WHEN: 6:00 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: SECN
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 6.
RECORDS: LSU is 15-3. MSU is 14-3.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP Jaden Hill (2-1, 4.24 ERA, 17 IP, 4 BB, 15 SO); MSU — Jr. LHP Christian MacLeod (1-1, 1.84 ERA, 14.2 IP, 6 BB, 28 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This will be LSU's first SEC game since the 2019 league tournament, a span of almost 22 months. The majority of LSU's roster (25 of the 37 players) have never played a conference game, including seven members of the projected lineup and starting pitcher Jaden Hill. Conference games bring better competition and an atmosphere that, although reduced in size this year, can rattle young players. The Tigers must rise to the stage.