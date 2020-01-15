Nose tackle Tyler Shelvin announced on Wednesday night he will return to LSU for his redshirt junior season.

Shelvin, who was eligible for the NFL Draft, developed into one of LSU's best defensive linemen last season.

While he clogged the middle of the line of scrimmage, Shelvin made 39 tackles. He played in 14 games, starting 13 of them.

Earlier on Tuesday, as six LSU underclassmen announced their departures for the NFL on social media, junior defensive lineman Glen Logan wrote he, junior Neil Farrell Jr. and Shelvin would lead the defense next season.

Senior defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko responded, "Tyler gone boy," creating speculation about Shelvin's decision.

Three hours later, Shelvin wrote "Im staying" on his Twitter account.

Shelvin has two more years of eligibility. Next season, he and rising sophomore Siaki Ika will play in the middle of LSU's defensive line.