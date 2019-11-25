LSU coach Ed Orgeron took a moment in his Monday news conference to apologize for some comments he made after the Tigers' 56-20 win Saturday against Arkansas.

Following the game Orgeron said there wasn't going "to be too much of a celebration" after beating the Razorbacks because "they haven't beaten anybody in a long time."

On Monday, Orgeron said that remark wasn't meant to "demean" them.

"If I said something I wrong, I apologize," he said.

Ed Orgeron delivers the honesty about Arkansas pic.twitter.com/V3iRYDUiI4 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 24, 2019

Arkansas is winless in seven Southeastern Conference games this season.

The program hasn't won an SEC game since Oct. 28, 2017.

Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) fired coach Chad Morris before its game against LSU. Barry Lunney Jr. was named the interim and coached his first game against the Tigers last weekend.

LSU remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 after Arkansas win; see the full poll The LSU football team remains the No. 1 team in the country after its 56-20 win over Arkansas, according to the AP Top 25 poll released Sunday…