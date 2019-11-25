BR.lsuarkansasmain.112419 HS 1563.JPG
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron coaches in the first half between the Tigers and the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron took a moment in his Monday news conference to apologize for some comments he made after the Tigers' 56-20 win Saturday against Arkansas.

Following the game Orgeron said there wasn't going "to be too much of a celebration" after beating the Razorbacks because "they haven't beaten anybody in a long time."

On Monday, Orgeron said that remark wasn't meant to "demean" them.

"If I said something I wrong, I apologize," he said.

Arkansas is winless in seven Southeastern Conference games this season.

The program hasn't won an SEC game since Oct. 28, 2017.

Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) fired coach Chad Morris before its game against LSU. Barry Lunney Jr. was named the interim and coached his first game against the Tigers last weekend.

