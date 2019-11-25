LSU coach Ed Orgeron took a moment in his Monday news conference to apologize for some comments he made after the Tigers' 56-20 win Saturday against Arkansas.
Following the game Orgeron said there wasn't going "to be too much of a celebration" after beating the Razorbacks because "they haven't beaten anybody in a long time."
On Monday, Orgeron said that remark wasn't meant to "demean" them.
"If I said something I wrong, I apologize," he said.
Arkansas is winless in seven Southeastern Conference games this season.
The program hasn't won an SEC game since Oct. 28, 2017.
Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) fired coach Chad Morris before its game against LSU. Barry Lunney Jr. was named the interim and coached his first game against the Tigers last weekend.
