Joe Burrow will be LSU's starting quarterback when the Tigers take the field against Miami on Sunday. That's what coach Ed Orgeron will tell his team this afternoon, according to a team depth chart released Monday afternoon.
Burrow and Myles Brennan both outlasted Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan, who transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Tulane respectively earlier this month.
Burrow's experience and decision-making propelled him ahead of Brennan, who has a big arm, will play and could redshirt if he doesn't play in more than 4 games, a Sports Illustrated report said.
Burrow announced his transfer to LSU in May with the Tigers edging out Cincinnati for his services. Reports of Orgeron recruiting the 6-foot-3, 215 pound junior from The Plains, Ohio, with steak and crawfish during his visit to Baton Rouge surfaced, along with one other major detail -- Burrow was not promised an opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback role, not a guarantee.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Burrow's family quickly jumped on board the Tigers bandwagon, being seen on social media wearing custom Burrow jerseys and 'Geaux Jeaux Jeaux' t-shirts.
It didn't take long for LSU players, coaches and fans to warm up to Burrow being a Tiger, either. He didn't partake in SEC Media Days, but his presence was felt in rave reviews of his work ethic, including Orgeron commenting on how he elevated the competition for starting QB the moment he stepped on campus.
That work ethic, along with Burrow's dual-threat ability, size, height and football IQ, is part of what made Burrow stand out in the first place.
Burrow redshirted in 2015 at Ohio State and was a backup to starter J.T. Barrett in 2016 and 2017. He played 10 games during his career with the Buckeyes, completing 29 of 39 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, Brennan will back up Burrow.
Brennan played in six games during his freshman season serving as a backup to Danny Etling. One of the top quarterback prospects in the country coming out of high school in 2017, Brennan was a consensus four-star prospect by all major recruiting services.
He holds the Mississippi high school career records for total offense (16,168 yards), passing touchdowns (166) and passing yards (15,138).
It's possible Brennan could take a redshirt this season with the new NCAA rules allowing a player to participate in up to four games per year without losing a season of eligibility.