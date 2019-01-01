LSU was missing much of their secondary before the Fiesta Bowl, and by the end they were missing most of it.

But LSU fought and clawed on the defensive side, and made impressive plays offesnively to pull out a hard-fought, 40-32 victory over UCF handing the Golden Knights their first loss in two years.

LSU led 24-21 at halftime, and help up well despite ejections to starting cornerback Terrence Alexander and starting safety Grant Delpit. Alexander was tossed after punching a UCF player, and Delpit was ejected shortly later after a targeting penalty.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, despite throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown and absorbing a huge hit on the same play, turned in one of his best career performances. The junior threw for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

