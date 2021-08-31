HOUSTON — Unlike the NFL, colleges don’t hold televised preseason games. They protect information as much as possible, and teams usually enter their first games with knowledge of the opponent based solely on tape from the previous season.

But last weekend, LSU had the rare opportunity to watch its first opponent before the season opener. UCLA played a “Week 0” game against Hawaii, making the Bruins one of the only teams in the country to have already started their schedule.

Coach Ed Orgeron said he and LSU’s coaching staff watched the game live as the team prepared to relocate to Houston. On their screens, they could diagnose UCLA’s schemes, analyze its players and get a preview of what to expect Saturday night inside the Rose Bowl.

“This is going to be a battle,” Orgeron said Tuesday morning on WNXX, 104.5. “But we knew that going in.”

The game also gave everyone else a glimpse of LSU’s first opponent this season. So we rewatched the game — UCLA won 44-10 — to learn about the Bruins and examine how much of their first game might carry over when they face LSU.

Offense:

Early on, Hawaii’s mistakes gave UCLA prime field position. The Bruins started two of their first three drives inside the red zone, and they scored 10 points off the errors. Sandwiched between the brief possessions, UCLA mounted an 87-yard touchdown drive. So the Bruins’ offense didn’t have to do much to create a quick lead.

More relevant, the offense took time to click as senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled to find a rhythm. He missed a touchdown throw on the opening drive, and he overthrew or threw away his first three passes.

UCLA quickly turned to its running game, the offense's backbone, and redshirt senior Brittain Brown and Michigan transfer Zach Charbonnet took over. The offense worked best when UCLA ran the ball. Linemen pushed to the second and third levels of the defense. Hawaii rarely made contact in the backfield. Brown and Charbonnet broke off long runs.

The offensive line looked particularly impressive. The group cleared a massive lane on the right side for the first of Charbonnet’s three touchdowns. The next possession, UCLA ran the ball four straight times. Brown scored on fourth-and-1 as the line once again opened a sizable hole.

UCLA had 148 yards rushing in the first quarter despite starting close to the goal line on multiple possessions. Charbonnet and Brown finished with a combined 19 carries for 187 yards and four touchdowns. And all of that happened as UCLA mostly used four-receiver sets, requiring linemen to block one-on-one.

“Their running game is a little bit stronger than we saw last year,” Orgeron said.

Thompson-Robinson’s accuracy was shaky throughout the first half. Late in the second quarter, he threw high and behind tight end Greg Dulcich on third-and-8, and ESPN’s announcers wondered if missing eight preseason practices had affected him. Thompson-Robinson finished the first half 4 of 10 for 45 yards.

After halftime, UCLA made a point to let Thompson-Robinson throw the ball. He opened the third quarter with four straight completions, including a slightly underthrown 44-yard touchdown pass on a vertical route. Thompson-Robinson was 6 of 10 for 85 yards in the second half. He didn’t play long as UCLA stretched its lead.

The performance was uncharacteristic of Thompson-Robinson, who completed 65.2% of his passes last season. On Monday, he said he and the receivers needed to improve their timing before facing LSU.

“A lot of our passing game is based on option routes, so that’s where you saw a little bit of inconsistency of us not being on the same page and the balls being behind them a little bit,” Thompson-Robinson said. “Not knowing where guys are going to be at certain times. We’re cleaning that up in practice and we’ll continue for the rest of the week.”

Defense:

Orgeron said as he watched, he noticed how much UCLA’s defense had improved since last season. The unit allowed 30.7 points per game over seven games last year, and UCLA finished 3-4 despite scoring at least 35 points in all four losses.

Against Hawaii, UCLA’s defense swarmed. The Bruins appeared to use a simple scheme with three down linemen, one standing end, two inside linebackers and five defensive backs, one who occasionally played around the line of scrimmage. They recorded eight pass deflections, two sacks, seven tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

The pressure-related numbers seemed low after watching the game. UCLA blitzed often, forcing Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro to throw earlier than he wanted and under immense pressure. He threw two interceptions.

One of them came in the first quarter as UCLA’s nickel safety blitzed off the right side of the offensive line. The pressure forced a quick throw as Hawaii tried to set up a screen. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Datona Jackson read the play and waited near the line of scrimmage. He stuck out one hand to intercept the pass after Cordeiro released the ball off his back foot.

Four plays later, Brown scored.

Hawaii never stretched UCLA’s defense. It had -13 yards after 11 plays. Penalties sustained its first scoring drive. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 1.2 yards per carry. They finished with 269 total yards, and most of them came in the second half after UCLA pulled its starters, not wanting them to get hurt before playing LSU.

“They played outstanding defense,” Orgeron said.

Final thoughts:

There wasn’t too much LSU could glean from this game as Hawaii’s errors let UCLA maintain a basic game plan and create an early lead. The Bruins led 31-3 at halftime. They never had to dip deep into their playbook, and besides, as Orgeron said last week, “I'm sure Chip has a plan for LSU that he will not show Hawaii.”

However, the game did show the power of UCLA’s running backs, its timing issues in the passing game, the Bruins’ tendencies and the potential improvement of their defense. LSU saw all of that. On the other side, UCLA had a week to make corrections off real game tape.

All the while, LSU’s arrival loomed over the game. The ESPN announcers often mentioned UCLA’s next opponent, especially as the score stretched further and further out of reach.

At one point, the sideline reporter interviewed UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond and asked about LSU. The stands were sparsely filled around him. With home attendance a potential issue — the school has offered free tickets to high schoolers — he encouraged UCLA's fans to come.

“Hoping for a sellout. Hoping for a lot of energy,” Jarmond said, and he turned toward the camera. “So everybody, come out to that game. We need every Bruin here to help these young men against LSU.”