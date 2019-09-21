No. 4 LSU (3-0) kicks off against Vanderbilt (0-2) at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.
The following are notes from pre-game activities.
This story will be updated
Pre-game notes:
- Regular starter Saahdiq Charles warmed up as the starting left tackle. Ed Orgeron said Charles would be available Saturday, but said it was undecided whether he would play. Charles missed the Georgia Southern and Northwestern State games due to a "coach's decision."
- The first team offensive line in warmups: LT Charles, LG Adrian Magee, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Damien Lewis, RT Austin Deculus.
- Second team offensive line in warmups": LT Dare Rosenthal, LG Donavaughn Campbell, C Chasen Hines, RG Anthony Bradford, RT Badara Traore.
- The starting defensive line in warmups: DE Breiden Fehoko, NT Joseph Evans, DE Justin Thomas. Starting defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan are out due to injuries, Orgeron said. Lawrence is expected to return after the open date next week, and Logan is expected to return by perhaps LSU's game against Florida on Oct. 12.
- Senior linebacker Michael Divinity warmed up as starting outside linebacker during pregame warmups. Orgeron said Thursday that he would be moving from inside linebacker to outside linebacker to help out with the pass rush. Sophomore pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson was dressed out, but he did not warm up with the defenses. Orgeron said he has been dealing with an ankle injury and is improbable to play.
- True freshman wide receiver Devonta Lee was not seen in warmups. The receiver has two catches for 27 yards.