AUGUSTA, Ga. — Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey attended the first round of the Masters tournament Thursday, but he also had his eye on the upcoming football season.
Sankey said he is “hopeful” the SEC will be back to normal this season, normal being a traditional 12-game schedule with no disruptions and full stadiums.
Sankey also sat for an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith for his daily podcast on Masters.com.
The commissioner declined comment on the future of the SEC championship football game in Atlanta in the wake of the passage of Georgia’s highly controversial voting law. The law recently prompted Major League Baseball to move this year’s All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver, as well as calls for the Masters to move or be boycotted.
The SEC championship game is under contract to be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium through 2026.