When Florida defensive back Marco Wilson hurled LSU tight end Kole Taylor's left shoe after a crucial third down in the final minutes on Saturday night, referee James Carter announced to the world that Wilson committed an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty after throwing the cleat 20 yards down the field.
The length of the cleat toss was an oddly specific detail for an even odder penalty.
Chances are most people have never chucked a cleat on a football field. Can a cleat really fly 20 yards?
The answer: Yes.
He threw the shoe??? #LSU #Florida pic.twitter.com/o3UdtQoWGr— Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) December 13, 2020
Advocate sportswriter Sheldon Mickles, citing an end zone view of the play, reports that the shoe actually went 25 yards.
Wilson threw it from the LSU 29-yard line, and it came to rest at the Florida 46-yard line.
"You can see it on the end zone view and an LSU manager ran out to retrieve it," Mickles said.
Want further proof?
Derek Ponamsky, a special assistant to coach Ed Orgeron, said the episode happened right in front of him as he stood on the sideline.
Happened right in front of me. Seemed like it went further than 20.— Derek Ponamsky (@DerekPonamsky) December 13, 2020
If you have, in fact, never thrown a cleat before, now you know it can actually travel 20-plus yards. But the consequences of doing so might go on much further...