The Mississippi State game. From the beginning of the season, or at least from the time LSU established itself as a player on the national scene, this looked like a potential choking point for an ambitious Tigers team.

The Georgia game? You had to figure LSU would be prepared to give those Bulldogs their best effort. Alabama? Well, that is not just a game for the Tigers and their happy yet tortured legions, but an annual obsession with two weeks of bubbling over anticipation along the way.

In between No. 22-ranked Mississippi State lay in wait, delighting at the opportunity to ruin No. 5 LSU’s chances, as former coach Gerry DiNardo used to say, to play for something significant in November. National championship and Southeastern Conference championship significant. “College Game Day” coming “to your ci-tay” as they say in the ESPN show’s opener kind of significant. A Mississippi State team with a physical running game and a rugged defense good enough to spring the upset. And in the first half, as a light rain swirled through Tiger Stadium — sorry Les Miles, a stiff wind-driven dew — you could almost smell upset in the wind.

“I was concerned about a hangover from Georgia,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “I was concerned about Mississippi State. They’re a really great football team. But the maturity of our team showed how much we respected them. We knew we were in for a fight.”

LSU did not let it happen. Like a team in the NCAA basketball tournament, the Tigers survived and advanced on a nervy Saturday night by a 19-3 count, not completely unlike the 1958 Tigers’ 7-6 victory over the Bulldogs on a long ago rainy night in Jackson.

It was hardly a game they will truck off to the College Football Hall of Fame like Drew Brees’ record-breaking football from two Mondays ago — Brees by the way was probably filling his Baltimore hotel with howls of delight as his Purdue Boilermakers waxed No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 Saturday. But in a division like the SEC West, just a notch softer than the NFC South, you take it and move on. Gratefully.

“We’re glad we won,” Orgeron said. “We’re 7-1.”

Well, mostly gratefully.

The LSU student section, which took its notorious reputation up another octave with vulgar chants during the Georgia game corresponding to no particular song played by the LSU band, was beseeched before the game to try to keep it clean. That it did, but midway through the fourth quarter there was plenty for LSU fans left throughout the stadium to boo about.

The Tigers picked off State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald yet again. LSU gave Fitz fits throughout, as he finished with only twice as many completions (eight) as he did interceptions (four). But a fifth interception by Kristian Fulton did not count. That’s because All-American LSU linebacker Devin White was flagged and ejected for targeting on Fitzgerald as he delivered the pass. A pair unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on LSU Fulton and John Battle for celebrating the play as faux photographer and subject also were called.

Battle eventually intercepted Fitzgerald again, but the damage was done. Under the targeting rule, White will sit out the first half of the Alabama game.

The unsportsmanlike flags on Fulton and Battle were foolish in the extreme and well-deserved. The flag on White was something else entirely. Replays showed that yes, he did make helmet-to-helmet contact with Fitzgerald but also that he appeared to try to check up a bit before making contact. It did not appear to be launching himself into the player, which is what the targeting penalty should be about.

The ejection cannot be appealed, according to the SEC’s Herb Vincent. That means White, one of LSU’s best defenders, will have to sit out the first 30 minutes against one of the nation’s best offenses.

With next week’s open date ahead, unfortunately that will be one of the biggest stories of the next two weeks, not simply a gutty if at times clunky LSU victory Saturday night.

White is the recognized emotional leader of the Tigers’ opportunistic defense. LSU tight end Foster Moreau, one of the emotional leaders of the Tigers’ offense, suggested that perhaps there would be a way to turn White’s suspension into a rally point.

“I know Devin White,” Moreau said. “He will have his defense — and it is his defense — ready to play for 30 minutes without him.”

Meanwhile, LSU’s win coupled with Ohio State’s blowout loss will likely make the Tigers and Crimson Tide a No. 1 versus No. 4 battle. Bring two weeks of Super Bowl-like hype.

LSU’s surprising and complicated ambitions are about to go off the charts.

