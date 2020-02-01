LSU freshman linebacker Donte Starks has been indefinitely suspended from the football team for violation of team rules, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron announced in a statement Saturday morning.
The suspension is the first of the offseason following LSU's fourth national championship, and it comes at a time when the Tigers are replacing needs at linebacker with the early departure of both starters to the NFL draft.
Starks posted on social media Friday afternoon, “I accept the mistakes that I have made in my life.”
“Now it’s time to grow up and get right,” Starks wrote on Twitter.
The 6-foot-1, 217-pound Starks played in three games in 2019, mostly on special teams, and he didn't record a tackle.
The former four-star recruit from John Ehret High joined the team after the season began, enrolling after he completed a math course and the NCAA ruled him academically eligible just before the season-opener against Georgia Southern.
Starks missed preseason camp trying to get academically eligible, something that Orgeron said eventually came "down to the wire."
It is not certain Starks' suspension involves the same issue.
LSU is in the middle of reconstructing its defense under newly hired defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, and Starks would have been in the running to replace former starters Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen at inside linebacker.
The Tigers also return sophomores Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville, the two linebackers who mostly played in reserve roles in 2019, and incoming freshmen Antoine Sampah (nation's No. 6 inside linebacker, according to 247Sports) and Josh White (No. 9) signed with the program during December's early signing period.