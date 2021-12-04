ATLANTA — That last-minute Jaray Jenkins touchdown catch to beat Texas A&M on Nov. 27 may send the LSU Tigers all the way to Texas for their postseason reward.

Indications in and around Saturday’s Southeastern Conference championship game were that LSU is likely headed to play in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Other possibilities for the Tigers included the Armed Forces Bowl, Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas; or the First Responder Bowl, Dec. 28 in University Park, Texas.

Bowl bids will be announced Sunday afternoon after the College Football Playoff pairings, which will be revealed at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

The Tigers’ bowl hopes almost evaporated three weeks ago after a 16-13 overtime loss to Arkansas, LSU’s fifth defeat in six games that dropped its record to 4-6. But the Tigers reached bowl eligibility by winning their last two, beating UL-Monroe 27-14 and upsetting Texas A&M 27-24.

LSU went 5-5 last season and was bowl eligible, but the school self-imposed a one-year bowl ban to address NCAA enforcement issues. Before that, the Tigers made a school-record 20 straight postseason appearances.

The Texas Bowl pits teams from the SEC and Big 12. LSU has made one appearance in the Texas Bowl, with Leonard Fournette leading the Tigers in 2015 to a 56-27 romp over Patrick Mahomes and Texas Tech.

Only one bowl projection going into this weekend had LSU in the Texas Bowl. The website BowlSeason.com had LSU playing Kansas State in Houston.

Another big question is who will coach the bowl for LSU. The school named offensive line coach Brad Davis as interim head coach after the Texas A&M game, but new coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday it remains to be decided whether he will coach LSU in its bowl game.

After the CFP playoff teams and New Year’s Six bowl teams are determined, the Citrus Bowl will get to pick an SEC team. The SEC will then assign teams to a pool of six bowls: the Texas Bowl, the Outback Bowl, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Music City Bowl, the Gator Bowl and the Liberty Bowl. ESPN will then select SEC teams to participate in two more bowl games: the Birmingham Bowl and the Gasparilla Bowl.

A record 13 SEC teams are bowl eligible this year, meaning the SEC will have to find spots for its teams in bowls whose conferences don’t have enough eligible schools.