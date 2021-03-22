Collier Cranford stepped to his left and grabbed a sharp ground ball Sunday afternoon. He spun and tossed it toward second base, beginning a crucial double play in LSU’s win over Mississippi State.
The double play served as Cranford’s highlight during a weekend in which he asserted himself as the Tigers' primary second baseman. Receiving his first starts this season, Cranford had 17 assists over three games, providing steady defense at the position.
Cranford made the double play look easy. Mississippi State had put a runner on first with one out in the sixth inning. The score tied 2-2, catcher Luke Hancock smacked a potential single toward right field. Cranford ended the threat. In the bottom of the frame, LSU retook the lead.
“I think that stole a little momentum from them,” said junior left fielder Gavin Dugas, whose home run broke the tie, “and gave it to us a little bit more.”
Though LSU lost two games, coach Paul Mainieri found a positive takeaway in Cranford. Second base remained one of the only unsettled spots on the field entering the series, but Cranford appeared to ease Mainieri’s defensive concerns.
“Oh my gosh,” Mainieri said, “I thought he played terrific.”
Cranford, a sophomore from Zachary, handled ground ball after ground ball as Mississippi State peppered the right side of the infield. He made routine plays and advanced ones, backhanding a ball hit up the middle Saturday night for a force out at second base. He didn’t make an error. Mainieri thought Cranford, who finished 1 for 8, had some good at-bats despite his final stat line.
“He was very confident in handling all the chances out there at second base, and there were a lot of them,” Mainieri said. “I think it gave a lot of confidence to our pitchers. It gave a lot of confidence to our coaching staff, that's for sure.”
Until the Mississippi State series, Cranford spent most of this season on the bench, passed by freshman Jordan Thompson, sophomore Zach Arnold and, briefly, freshman Will Hellmers and junior Drew Bianco.
During practices, Mainieri said Cranford made errant throws, didn’t field balls consistently and struggled at the plate. Mainieri was hesitant to use Cranford when the coach already felt concerned about LSU’s defense around most of the infield.
The longer he watched, Mainieri realized Cranford played better in games than practice. The same thing happened last season. Cranford “wasn't good in practice,” Mainieri said, then impressed once he appeared in games. By the end of his brief freshman season, Cranford started 11 times, establishing himself at shortstop. He batted .286 with zero errors.
“Then he comes back this year, and during the fall he had a very poor fall, but then in the Purple-Gold World Series, he played really well,” Mainieri said, laughing. “And then you start the spring, and you're thinking he's going to be a starting player, and he doesn't play well in the preseason games. And then you put him in the games, and you see what he does.”
As Arnold struggled defensively at second base, making five errors this season, Mainieri considered starting Cranford in the series finale last Sunday against UT-San Antonio and again two days later against Southeastern Louisiana.
With the wind blowing out both days, hitting coach Eddie Smith convinced Mainieri to start Arnold, a hitter with more power. Arnold went 4 for 6 with a home run against UTSA. He finished 0 for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts against Southeastern.
Mainieri said Cranford played well in practice last week and thought he offered more range. He took the chance, and looking back on the series before LSU plays Tulane on Tuesday night, Mainieri felt pleased with the results.
“He answered the bell,” Mainieri said. “I thought he played great all weekend.”