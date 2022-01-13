LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson did not name a closer on Wednesday when asked by someone in the crowd at the Rotary Club.
"It will be one of our best pitchers," he said.
The current roster online has 16 right-handed pitchers and four-left handed pitchers. Two of the left-handed pitchers are newcomers to the team: Riley Cooper (Arizona) and Trey Shaffer (Southeastern Louisiana).
But Johnson also added right-handed transfers Bryce Collins (Arizona), Eric Reyzelman (San Francisco) and Paul Gervase (Pittsburgh Community College, Wake Tech).
And while all of them saw time in fall ball, it's hard to determine roles from intra-squad and extra-inning scrimmages against UNO and UL, where each pitched for 1-3 innings.
Johnson's roots are as a hitting coach, and he promises an explosive offense that will light up the scoreboard, but the No. 1 question he has received this offseason is about the pitching staff and whether or not new pitching coach Jason Kelly can be the Tigers' saving grace.
That question comes with weight. LSU lost all three pitchers from its opening weekend rotation, leaving Johnson without a clear starter before preseason practice.
"It's gonna be strength in numbers," Johnson said. "I think what you see is we needed to get to left-handers. There wasn't anything on the roster or not enough, that's for sure."
By April of last season, the Tigers held an ERA of 5.23 and were off to their worst start since 1969 while losing star pitcher Jaden Hill to a UCL tear in the process. LSU's pitching staff finished the season with a 4.53 ERA, which ranked No. 74 in the nation and No. 9 in the Southeastern Conference.
"I give Coach Kelly a lot of credit," Johnson said in December. "When I hired him, the first thing I told him to do was to call a meeting with the strength coach, the trainer and put together how are we going to do this? We need to be healthier with this pitching staff than maybe previous you know LSU staffs have done it."
Part of that, he said on Wednesday, is using multiple pitchers to close out games, especially at the beginning of the season.
Through fall ball, Johnson said he was confident in the staff's ability to throw strikes.
In the two games against UNO, both freshman Cale Lansville and sophomore Ty Floyd struck out six batters with Floyd playing three innings and Lansville playing 3.2, according to LSU Baseball Data. Floyd allowed two hits and one run while Lansville allowed none in each category.
Floyd came back in Game 3 of the Purple and Gold World Series striking out four and allowing no hits or runs through three innings. Last year, Floyd made 20 appearances as a reliever. He finished the season with a 4.44 ERA with 14 walks, 39 strikeouts and a .165 opponent batting average through 24.1 innings pitched.
Lansville, a freshman from Centennial, Colorado, was the No. 2 right-handed pitcher in the state of Colorado and No. 27 right-handed pitcher in the nation, according to Perfect Game. His scouting report says that he averages a fastball in the upper 80s and low 90s, his fastest being 94 mph. His curveball was also one that could "rival any breaking pitch in the class."
"Ty Floyd had a really good fall, he pitched well on the two outside scrimmages and we had him extended to three innings and did it effectively," Johnson said. "Cale (Lansville), seems kind almost like an old soul, he's in the training room all the time. He's at a high level of preparation. His pitch ability is throwing multiple pitches for strikes."
Johnson also mentioned graduate student Devin Fontenot having a strong fall, eager to take his next step in development in December when he addressed media after fall ball.
In the intra-squad scrimmage on Oct. 30, Fontenot allowed two hits and struck out five through three innings pitched. He's been a versatile bullpen piece for LSU through three seasons, making 26 relief appearances in 2021 and finishing with a 2.86 ERA through 34.2 innings with 40 strikeouts and five saves.
Johnson also mentioned both sophomore left-handed pitcher Javen Coleman and right-handed fifth-year senior Ma'Khail Hilliard following fall ball.
"Ma'Khail (Hilliard) is battle-tested, throws all those pitches for strikes has some good deception," Johnson said.
He also mentioned that sophomore right-handed pitcher Blake Money had made drastic changes to his conditioning, which has, so far, bode well for the sophomore who was left off last year's postseason roster.
"If you turn on the video from last year and look at his body, and then you look at him today, you would think it's two completely different people," Johnson said. "I think that improved fitness level has made him a better athlete, which is something that leads to repeated delivery, leading to more strikes, more command of off-speed and he had a really good fall as well."
The new faces are experienced, but also are overcoming trials with adversity.
Shaffer didn't have the season he was expected to have in 2021 at SLU. After a 2020 campaign where he held a 1.23 ERA through 22 innings pitched in a shortened season, he posted a 4.95 ERA with 59 strikeouts over 40 innings pitched in 2021. That fell short of his pre-season All-Southland Conference selection expectations, but he did limit batters to a .241 batting average.
Reyzelman has already been on an upward trajectory since his Tommy John surgery in 2020. Most recently, he posted a 2.93 ERA with 38 strikeouts through 27-plus innings and six games in the Cape Cod League. He was named one of the top 100 juniors in the country Friday by Perfect Game.
Both Cooper and Gervase are size-ably intimidating.
Cooper, a 6-foot-2, 264-pound left-handed pitcher, comes with experience at the Pac-12 level, making the most appearances of any true freshman on the Arizona Wildcats last season (29).
He posted a 4.88 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 31.1 innings pitched in his freshman campaign.
Gervase played in the Appalachian Summer League with the Bristol State Liners in 2021, posting a 3.63 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 17.1 innings.
But the No. 1 key to building a pitching staff is confidence, Johnson said on Wednesday. That confidence will be built by winning close games against tough teams, or just playing a variety of different lineups in the opening weekend against Maine.
"I think there will be two or three different guys doing that based on matchups: left-handed right-handed, executing the side of the plate," Johnson said. "Maybe that's a weakness for the hitter: change-up versus breaking ball. What we've kind of laid out to the staff is it's going to be a group of out-givers, as opposed to the Friday starter, Saturday starter and Sunday starter."