Former LSU standout wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase might catch former teammate Justin Jefferson's NFL rookie receiving record.
Through seven games, Chase has 754 reception yards as a Cincinnati Bengal. He caught eight passes for 201 yards against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He currently leads the NFL in yards per reception (21.5) and is No. 3 in yards per game (107.7).
Jefferson, who currently has 542 receiving yards this season with the Minnesota Vikings, set the rookie record with 1,400 yards receiving last season.
"I’m just so happy for them, I know how hard they work," coach Ed Orgeron said. "I know what type of human beings they are. They’re great people. Both of them are from the state of Louisiana, came to LSU, developed, and they’re having a great career in the NFL. Their families are happy."