Interim president Tom Galligan said in a statement Monday evening that LSU has hired Husch Blackwell, a law firm specialized in higher education, to conduct an independent review of LSU's Title IX policies and procedures.

The announcement comes in the wake of an investigative article USA Today published Monday that said LSU mishandled sexual misconduct complaints against students, including top athletes.

Galligan said he expects the law firm's review to conclude in the spring.

LSU mishandled sexual misconduct complaints against athletes, students, USA Today reports LSU mishandled sexual misconduct complaints against students, including top athletes, according to an investigation by USA Today.

Galligan also invited victims of abuse who didn't report an incident, or did report it and believe it was not handled properly, to call LSU's Title IX office.

"Any information you are willing to share, no matter how long ago the incident took place is important," Galligan said. "You have my word that we will respond promptly to any report of misconduct and investigate it in a manner that is fair and equitable to everyone involved."

The investigation claims school administrators and athletic department officials repeatedly ignored complaints against abusers, denied victims their requests for protections and "subjected them to further harm by known perpetrators."

LSU has continued to withhold police and Title IX records from at least two women who have requested copies of their files, the investigation found.

USA Today says records show at least nine LSU football players have been reported to police for sexual misconduct and dating violence since Ed Orgeron became head coach in 2016.

Orgeron read a written statement before his weekly Monday news conference, saying "we need to support and protect victims of violence and sexual abuse of any kind."

"I have in the past and will continue to take appropriate action and comply with reporting protocols," Orgeron said. "I have confidence today that the university's working to address our policies and processes when allegations arise."

What should we know about LSU's handling of sexual misconduct cases? As a new report shines light on LSU's failures to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and Title IX violations, The Advocate | Times-P…