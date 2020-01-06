It would be understandable if Will Wade was conflicted about the school he works for playing the school he graduated from in the College Football Playoff Championship Game next Monday night.
But when the Tigers' basketball coach was asked about it at the end of his news conference Monday, there was no doubt or hesitation about whom he’ll root for when No. 1 LSU faces No. 3 Clemson for the national title.
“Yesh, LSU’s going to win,” Wade, a huge college football fan, said. “I’m cheering for LSU, obviously.”
Wade received his bachelor’s degree from Clemson in 2005 and faithfully supports those Tigers, with the exception of next week’s game.
“I like LSU, about 42-27 … something like that,” he said with a smile. “We’ll only score six touchdowns. That may be a little on the light side, but I like 42-27.”
When a reporter joked that his alumni card could be revoked, he said, “It might, but that’s all right. I’m an LSU Tiger now, so that’s the way it goes.”