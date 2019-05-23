The LSU men's jumps crew was at it again Thursday.
After playing a huge role in the Tigers' victory at the Southeastern Conference track and field championships two weeks ago, the jumpers had a big day when the NCAA East Preliminary rounds began in Jacksonville, Florida.
Long jumpers JuVaughn Harrison, Rayvon Grey and Kenan Jones, the first LSU athletes to earn their way into the NCAA championships, were later joined by pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis.
The second-ranked LSU men also got five sprinters through the 100 and 400 meters prelims and into the quarterfinals that are set for Friday at the University of North Florida.
The No. 6 LSU women's team didn't earn any berths for nationals Thursday, but the Lady Tigers did advance nine sprinters to the quarters, where they'll vie for spots in the semifinals to be held in Austin, Texas, June 5-8.
Harrison, who'll also compete in the high jump on Saturday, led the list of 12 qualifiers in the long jump Thursday afternoon with a best of 26 feet, 1¾ inches.
Grey was third with a leap of 25-7¼ and Jones, a freshman who doubles as a defensive back on the Tigers football team, was sixth with a personal-record mark of 25-2¾.
Soon afterward, Duplantis joined his teammates in earning a trip to Austin when he tied for first in the pole vault with a clearance of 17-5.
While it was more than two feet short of the collegiate record of 19-8¼ he set at the SEC meet on May 11, he did just what he needed to do to be on the list of 12 qualifiers headed to Austin.
He passed the three opening heights before missing on his first attempt after the bar was moved to 17-1. He cleared 17-5 on his first try and shut it down for the evening.
On the track, Jaron Flournoy led a group of three Tigers who advanced out of the 100 prelims and into Friday's quarterfinals.
Flournoy clocked a 10.29, while Kary Vincent had a 10.38 and Akanni Hislop a 10.40 to easily move on. Like Jones, Vincent is a member of the LSU football team.
In the 400, Tyler Terry automatically qualified for Friday's quarterfinals by claiming first in his heat in 45.87 seconds. Teammate Raymond Kibet also made it through with a second-place finish in his heat with a PR of 46.49.
The Lady Tigers advanced three athletes in the 400-meter hurdles and two each in the 100, 400 and 800.
Milan Young clocked the fastest time of the quarterfinals in the 400 hurdles with a PR of 57.39 seconds.
Teammates Jurnee Woodward and Brittley Humphrey also won their heats and automatically moved on with times of 58.68 and 59.05, respectively.
SEC champion Sha'Carri Richardson won her heat of the 100 in 11.34 seconds and Kortnei Johnson automatically advanced with a second-place run of 11.53 in her heat.
In the 400, freshman Kiya Oviosun and Rachel Misher also automatically qualified with times of 53.06 and 53.14, respectively, Oviosun's time was a personal best.
Also, Ersula Farrow and Katy-Ann McDonald reached the quarterfinals of the 800 with times of 2:05.09 and 2:06.43, respectively. McDonald also had a PR.
Northwestern State's Jasmyn Steels earned a trip to Austin when she finished second in the women's long jump with a best of 20-5.
Teammate Natashia Jackson also advanced to the 400 meters quarterfinals with a time of 53.65 seconds.