Eye on the Madness
A sampling of the nation's men's college basketball bracketologists and other related NCAA tournament info for No. 13 LSU as we steam toward Selection Sunday on March 13. This file will be updated every Wednesday through the remainder of the regular season:
LSU, which comes in at No. 8 in the NET rankings as of Wednesday morning, plays at Alabama on Wednesday (6 p.m., ESPN2) and visits Tennessee on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN).
LSU's NCAA projections
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: 2 seed, South regional (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Joe Lunardi, ESPN: 4 seed, West regional (Milwaukee, Wis.)
BracketMatrix.com: 2 seed (no regional noted)
TeamRankings.com: 3 seed (No. 9 overall), (no regional noted)
LSU's 'nitty gritty'
The NCAA generates a “nitty gritty” report on each team considering these major factors:
Record: 15-2, 3-2 SEC
NET ranking: 8
Strength of schedule (SOS): 43
Non-conference SOS: 242
Quadrant 1 record: 4-1
Quadrant 2 record: 3-1
Quadrant 3 record: 4-0
Quadrant 4 record: 4-0
Quad 1 is defined as home games against NET 1-30 teams, neutral site games 1-50, road games 1-75
Quad 2: Home 31-75, neutral 51-100, away 76-135
Quad 3: Home 76-160, neutral 101-200, away 136-240
Quad 4: Home 161-358, neutral 201-358, away 241-358
AP poll: 13
USA Today coaches’ poll: 16
KenPom.com rating: 11
Jeff Sagarin rating: 11
NCAA tournament calendar
March 13: Selection Sunday
March 15-16: First Four
March 17-18: First round
March 19-20: Second round
March 24-25: Sweet 16
March 26-27: Elite Eight
April 2: National semifinals
April 4: National championship game
NCAA tournament dates/sites
First Four
March 15-16: Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena)
First/Second rounds
March 17/19: Buffalo, N.Y. (KeyBank Center)
March 17/19: Indianapolis, Ind. (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)
March 17/19: Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)
March 17/19: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)
March 18/20: Greenville, S.C. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)
March 18/20: Milwaukee, Wis. (Fiserv Forum)
March 18/20: Pittsburgh, Pa. (PPG Paints Arena)
March 18/20: San Diego, Calif. (Viejas Arena)
Sweet 16/Elite Eight
March 24/26: South — San Antonio, Texas (AT&T Center)
March 24/26: West — San Francisco, Calif. (Chase Center)
March 25/27: Midwest — Chicago, Ill. (United Center)
March 25/27: East — Philadelphia, Pa. (Wells Fargo Center)
Final Four
April 2/4: New Orleans (Caesars Superdome)