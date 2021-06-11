After an unexpected hiccup in the last event of the semifinals in the NCAA championships Wednesday night, the LSU men's track and field team didn't panic.
The top-ranked Tigers had failed to qualify for the 4x400-meter relay final, but there was no need to worry — even though a few more potholes were ahead Friday evening.
LSU coolly and calmly proved it when Terrance Laird and JuVaughn Harrison helped the Tigers gradually pull away from the other contenders before freshman Sean Burrell clinched the team title at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
“Well it feels awesome,” coach Dennis Shaver said. “I’m just so proud of all the men on the team and the sacrifices they made all year, even socially.”
It was LSU's fifth NCAA men's outdoor title and its first since 2002. The Tigers' other championships came in 1933, 1989 and 1990.
LSU piled up 84 points to easily outdistance host Oregon, which scored 53 points. North Carolina A&T was third with 35, just a half-point ahead of Florida.
While Laird and Harrison did what they normally do, Burrell wowed the crowd by setting a world U20 record of 47.85 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles.
He shaved a full second off his previous personal-record time of 48.86, which he set just two weeks ago in the NCAA East preliminary rounds.
Running out of Lane 8, Burrell blasted out of the blocks and quickly made up the stagger on the runner to his right and proceeded to speed down the backstretch.
He built a good lead by the time he got to the top of the stretch, then lengthened it with each long stride while navigating the final two hurdles.
Burrell's time easily eclipsed the old world U20 mark of 48.02 set on June 17, 1984, by American Danny Harris. He went on to win the silver medal in the Olympics that year.
Burrell was far from the only star for LSU, who presented Shaver with his second NCAA title. The LSU women won the outdoor crown in 2008.
“Well it’s the first one we won with the men. We have won a few with the women but this is the first with the men,” Shaver said. “To be able to come here and kind of dominate things today allowed us to do that. Oregon fans just love track and field and appreciate great performances.”
In the first final on the track, the 4x100 relay, Laird brought his team from third place in the final 70 meters to win the event and add 10 quick points to the 24 LSU scored Wednesday.
Laird teamed with Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams and Akanni Hislop to win the event with a collegiate-leading time of 38.48 seconds.
Laird had to run down Georgia's Matthew Boling on the anchor leg to get the win, also passing Florida State in the homestretch.
Georgia took second in 38.54 and Florida State settled for third at 38.60.
It was the first win in the sprint relay for LSU since 2016 and the 10th overall for the program.
Just 50 minutes later, Laird was back at it when he won the 100 meters, coming on late to win with a PR of 10.05 seconds.
Laird also took second in the 200 meters with a time of 19.94 seconds.
This time, Laird, who had the fastest time in the world this season, was overtaken in the final strides by Florida's Joseph Fanbulleh, who won in 19.91 seconds.
Harrison later won the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 7¾ inches after taking the long jump title on Wednesday.
After winning the competition, Harrison had three attempts at a collegiate-record 7-10, but missed.
He did the long jump-high jump double, which had never been done before by a collegian, for the third time in his career and now has six NCAA individual titles.
Harrison also won both events in the 2019 NCAA outdoor meet and accomplished the feat again at the 2021 indoor championships in mid-March.
“He is just a great model student-athlete, and we are just happy to have him as part of our team,” Shaver said. “He is the only athlete to master the long jump and high jump.”
Also, Williams was third in the 400 with a time of 44.93 seconds and freshman Sean Dixon-Bodie took fourth in the triple jump with a PR of 54-6.
Damion Thomas, who has been bothered by a lower back injury this spring, was seventh in the 110 hurdles at 13.76 seconds.