Free safety Todd Harris said they didn’t expect it. Inside linebacker Devin White said “stuff like that is not supposed to happen against us.”

Louisiana Tech rained down 330 passing yards on the LSU defense last Saturday, completing passes of 20, 30, even 40 yards to pull within 24-21 in the fourth quarter, which forced the LSU offense to salvage the game by scoring touchdowns on its final two drives in an eventual 38-21 win.

An LSU defense hadn’t allowed that many passing yards since Texas Tech’s Air Raid threw for 370 yards in the Tigers’ 56-27 Texas Bowl win in 2015.

White said he heard fifth-year safety John Battle shouting on the sideline: “That’s not what we do. We don’t give up this many yards to no team. I don’t care who it is, what receivers they got. We’re DBU. It’s a standard we got to hold here.”

Defensive Back University — alma mater of the NFL’s Jamal Adams, Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson — suddenly had flaws to fix going into its game against Ole Miss, which holds the nation’s 10th-ranked pass offense with 347.5 yards per game.

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said, “because we’re going to play a lot better team next week, obviously.”

LSU has finished within the Top 30 in pass defense in eight of the last nine seasons, and now, the Tigers rank 89th with 244 passing yards allowed per game. Four games are a small sample size, which is why The Advocate recently watched, charted and analyzed the 54 pass plays Louisiana Tech ran against LSU to see just what issues there may be.

The film shows that Louisiana Tech leveraged LSU’s pass rush against itself. Bulldogs quarterback J’Mar Smith made the LSU defense pay when it rushed more than four defenders, and nearly a fourth of Tech’s passing yards came on screen plays.

Smith also spent more than three-fourths of the game with a clean pocket, avoided throwing toward All-American cornerback Greedy Williams and tested the secondary with deep passes during the drives of the game when starting strong safety Grant Delpit was on the sideline fixing a dislocated finger.

In short, Orgeron said “it was kind of quiet in the room on Monday” when the defense reviewed the mistakes, and he said “there will be no more extra motivation needed” than turning on the Ole Miss film and watching A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf, who Orgeron called “two of the best receivers in the country.”

“They know it, they see it on tape,” Orgeron said. “We have to get it done.”

'Get after it'

Midway through the LSU-Louisiana Tech broadcast, ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Mike Couzens said that he’d confirmed with defensive coordinator Dave Aranda that LSU had only brought more than four rushers against Auburn one time, and it was a delayed blitz.

Up until the Louisiana Tech game, LSU didn’t have much need to rush more than four defenders — the Tigers were getting enough pressure from their defensive line. Through three games, LSU defensive linemen had recorded a total of 3½ sacks.

That approach changed against Louisiana Tech. Smith had a clean pocket on 38 of his 50 throws (76 percent), and LSU sent more than four rushers 10 times in the game.

None of those rushes provoked sacks or turnovers.

When LSU rushed more than four defenders, Smith was 6 of 10 passing for 61 yards with two touchdown passes. However, one of those scores was a one-yard touchdown pass on the goal line, when LSU was likely covering the run. The other was a 20-yard touchdown pass right before halftime, when an offensive lineman knocked a blitzing White off course, allowing Smith time to find an open receiver downfield in one-on-one coverage.

Smith’s numbers show plainly why a pass rush is important: With a clean pocket, he was 24 of 38 for 273 yards and 3 touchdowns. With any disruption (flushed from the pocket, a defender’s hand in his face, or getting hit while throwing), Smith was 3 of 12 for 57 yards and an interception.

Duke coach David Cutcliffe, a former national Coach of the Year, once said that a quarterback should get 2.8 seconds to throw the football.

Orgeron said at one point while he was reviewing film, he counted a play where Smith had five seconds to throw the ball.

“That’s on the rush, so we got to get better,” Orgeron said. “(We need) a better combination or a better rush. They’ve gotten better at their technique on the line of scrimmage. We need to help them. This is a total defensive effort; it can’t be just all on (the defensive backs).”

In the second quarter, starting nose tackle Breiden Fehoko push-pulled past his blocker, hit Smith and caused an incompletion.

LSU is looking for more plays like that against Ole Miss.

“Shoot, when your rush’s called, get after it, you know?” White said. “I feel like the Tech quarterback did a good job of getting away from the pressure and scrambling; but once you get the call (to rush), you got to win your one-on-one and help the (defensive backs) out a little bit.”

Screening screens

Screen passes were clearly a part of Louisiana Tech’s game plan. The Bulldogs threw three screens within their first seven plays of the game. Then, they threw two more on their way to scoring the goal line touchdown.

Louisiana Tech recorded 71 yards on 13 screen passes — an average of 5.46 yards per play. The play is often used to counter aggressive defenses; offensive linemen ignore rushing defenders and block downfield while a receiver attempts to slip past the rush and catch a short pass.

When compared to Louisiana Tech’s 3.3 yards per run play, the screen play proved far more preferable, and LSU had a difficult time stopping it.

“Here’s the deal: you can’t play screens; you have to react to screens on the defensive line,” Orgeron said. “We need to do a better job of reacting to it and tackling in space.”

Just how should defenses react to screens?

Defensive linemen must recognize why they went through the line unblocked — a difficult task for aggressive defenders — and break down to look for the oncoming receiver.

Then, starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips said, linebackers are supposed to avoid getting tricked by offensive linemen. Linebackers read offensive linemen to see whether they are going to run block (drive forward) or pass block (drop backward). Sometimes during screens, offensive linemen want to show pass block long enough to cause linebackers to drop back in pass coverage, which opens up space for the receiver to run.

“Every line wants to disguise it as long as they can before getting out (to block downfield),” Phillips said. “But keep your head on a swivel, and you’ll be able to see it.”

Phillips sniffed out the play clearly on Louisiana Tech’s third screen of the game, when he pummeled Bulldogs receiver Adrian Hardy for a loss of a yard.

Tech gained positive yardage on screens thereafter, and White said at times, it wasn’t because the defense wasn’t ready for them.

“I feel like we were in good position for the screens,” White said. “We just didn’t tackle well.”

Avoiding Greedy

Louisiana Tech only threw the ball twice toward a receiver covered by LSU’s Williams, and it’s easy to understand why. The 6-foot-3, 184-pound sophomore led the Southeastern Conference with six interceptions last season, and he already had two interceptions going into the weekend.

Smith went right at Williams on the Bulldogs’ first play of the game. Williams highly contested the pass; but Hardy hauled it down for a gain of 33 yards. Smith did not throw Williams’ way until he threw the ball out of bounds in the second half.

Williams was positioned on the left side of the defense, and Tech flipped Hardy to the right side and attacked junior cornerback Kristian Fulton, who did not play last season while serving a one-year suspension for tampering with an NCAA drug test.

Smith completed 20-yard and 42-yard touchdown passes to Hardy, which provoked Williams to ask the coaching staff if he could shadow Hardy the rest of the game.

That had been Aranda’s original plan, said Williams, who said he told Aranda “Nah, coach, we got guys that can hold him up” in the week leading up to the game.

“That was our thought,” Williams said. “But we had a couple coverages bust and things like that, so I told coach, ‘I might need to play that role (and shadow Hardy).’”

Orgeron said he thought Fulton and true freshman Kelvin Joseph had played “fairly well this year up to this point,” and he reiterated that “it wasn’t all their fault” because of the lack of a defensive rush.

Part of that had to do with the partial absence of Delpit, who is often used as an additional blitzer and is second on the team with two sacks. While Delpit was in the game, Smith completed just six of the seven passes thrown to receivers covered by Delpit.

Orgeron said Monday that Delpit will be ready to play against Ole Miss.

Williams said he spoke with Fulton and Joseph to make sure they will be ready to play also.

“You could see it in their faces,” Williams said. “They were kind of down on themselves. But me being one of those top guys in the room, I had to come out of my box and speak to them and let them know it’s a game of football. Things like this will happen to you at the defensive back area. It’s just about how you bounce back and play the game.”

Reserved judgment

Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke is reserving judgment from the Louisiana Tech game.

Luke said Wednesday that although the Bulldogs’ 330 passing yards gives his team confidence, he still remembers how the Tigers beat Ole Miss 40-24 in Oxford, Mississippi, last season by holding his offense to 195 passing yards.

“I think the (Louisiana Tech) game got to 24-0, and I think they had some big plays,” said Luke, who was an assistant on Orgeron’s staff at Ole Miss in 2005. “Some of them were just kind of throwing the ball up and a guy just making a play — much more so than scheme. Guys were in position. LSU is very, very talented at all three levels. That’s what I see when I watched the tape.”

As for the LSU pass rush, Luke said Ole Miss plans to avoid falling into long third-down situations that give the Tigers an opportunity to send additional blitzers.

“They do a good job of subbing on third and long and getting in some faster guys to rush the passer,” Luke said. “I think standing out on third and long is one way (to overcome rush). I think you can’t be all third down passes. I think on first and second down, you have to hit some play action stuff when they’ve got their big guys in to stop the run. I think it’ll be important to take some shots and for us to win some one-on-ones in those down and distances.”

Similar shots from Louisiana Tech breached LSU’s DBU standard, and White said the defense should not allow it to happen again.

“Nobody should be catching long passes on us,” White said. “I’m glad we can learn from it. And we will learn from it this week.”