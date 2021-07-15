LSU golfer Latanna Stone advanced through qualifying Thursday for the U.S. Women's Amateur, Aug. 2-8 at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.
A junior this fall, Stone captured one of five qualifying spots at the Streamsong Resort's Black Course in Bowling Green, Florida, about an hour from her hometown of Riverview near Tampa.
Stone posted a 1-under par 72 on the par-73, 6,338 layout to tie for the fourth and fifth qualifying spots with Lauren Miller of Niceville, Florida. Elle Nachmann was the medalist with a 69.
Stone earned first-team All-SEC and honorable mention All-America honors this past season, helping lead LSU to a ninth-place NCAA championship finish. She also competed for the U.S. team in the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup.