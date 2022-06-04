HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Whatever happens in this NCAA Hattiesburg regional, however it turns out for these flawed, gritty, talented and at times tormented LSU Tigers, say this for them:
They. Don’t. Quit.
And their flair for the dramatic should have Kenneth Branagh on the phone Sunday morning to say he has a walk-on role for the Tigers in his next Shakespearean movie production.
A 10-run rally from seven runs down in the eighth inning Friday night against Kennesaw State? That was merely LSU warming everyone up for the piece de resistance Saturday night against Southern Mississippi. Kennesaw State is the No. 3 seed in this regional. USM is the No. 11 seed in the whole flipping NCAA tournament.
And that was in the eighth. LSU had a whole inning to play with. Saturday night's bit of reality being turned on its head came in the bottom of the ninth.
The Tigers entered the frame trailing 6-2, their offense shackled to the underside of the grandstands here at USM’s Pete Taylor Park for six straight innings after single runs in the first and second.
Then a Dylan Crews home run. Then a two-run blast by Cade Doughty. Then an RBI single right up the middle by Jordan Thompson, plating pinch-runner Drew Bianco and sending this one to extras tied 6-6.
Then a somewhat familiar formula, at least by now. Paul Gervase came on to wipe out the opposing side in the top of the inning, and the Tigers did their escape artist thing in the bottom of the 10th. Freshman phenom Josh Pearson’s high chopper defeated the Golden Eagles and their drawn-in infield, bringing Josh Stevenson home with the winning run from third for the 7-6 victory.
By the time Stevenson slid home, it didn’t seem like it was just luck and bad pitching that was on LSU’s side.
It seemed like fate.
Oh. My. The Dick Enberg of it all.
After Friday’s game, I wrote this is the kind of familiar heroism LSU has pulled off in NCAA play. But in back-to-back games? That does not happen. Well, not but once.
According to ESPN, since the start of the super regional era in 1999, only one other team has started a regional 2-0 after trailing in the seventh inning of both games.
That team? None other than the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in 2015. I’m sure they won’t be sad to share their piece of improbable history with LSU, right?
Moving on.
For those who pooh-pooh baseball as boring and dismiss college baseball as an inferior brand, we give you Saturday’s contest as Exhibit A. Postseason baseball is one of the most thrilling games ever invented. If this doesn’t have you coming back for more — or throwing up from the tension — I don’t know what will.
This was postseason baseball in its classic sense. The kind of game you typically see in these situations. The kind of game in which pitching usually makes the difference.
Southern Miss looked like it had the edge on LSU in that department. The Golden Eagles trotted out another superb starter in Hurston Waldrep after Zachary’s Tanner Hall pitched brilliantly Friday in a 2-0 win over Army.
After some struggles over the first two innings, Waldrep rounded up LSU’s bats and stuck them in a walk-in freezer. Before Dylan Crews sent him to the dugout with a two-out double in the seventh, Waldrep retired 12 straight Tigers including six straight on strikeouts. He fanned 11 LSU batters in all, tying a USM single-game NCAA tournament record and marking the 44th time in 61 games the Golden Eagles have struck out 10 or more in a game.
Oh, the Nolan Ryan of it all.
But LSU’s pitchers held just enough ground to keep the Tigers in it, like Rocky Balboa hanging in round after round with Apollo Creed. Ty Floyd pitched six decent innings, allowing four runs, while Jacob Hasty and Trent Vietmeier allowed a run each. Amazingly, LSU’s pitchers struck out as many as USM’s did, 14 apiece.
Of course, it is important to remember that the Golden Eagles are only half beaten at this point.
They’ll come back at 1 p.m. Sunday and take on Kennesaw State in an early afternoon broiler of an elimination game. The winner gets the right to come back at 6 p.m. and try to take down LSU, in hopes that they can force a white-knuckled, winner-take-all “if necessary” game Monday afternoon.
USM, a team that entered the regional with a superb 3.16 earned run average, no doubt has enough pitching left to brush past Kennesaw and take on LSU again.
But whoever plays the Tigers, that team is going to be lugging some scar tissue into the game with memories of what LSU did to it the last time.