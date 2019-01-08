The LSU football tean capped off its 2018 season with a No. 6 ranking in the AP poll, it's first top-10 finish since 2011 when the Tigers played for the national championship.

And national experts have mixed feelings about LSU's prospective for 2019.

Defensively, the Tigers will be without star defenders Greedy Williams and Ed Alexander, who both elected to turn pro early and enter the NFL Draft. It's also unclear if projected first round linebacker Devin White will join them.

However, LSU does return a strong nucleus from its 2018 team, including quarterback Joe Burrow, who will enter his second year with the program.

With Burrow, the Tigers bring back eight starters on offense and 4-of-5 linemen.

Sprinkle in a top-5 incoming recruiting class with several freshmen expected to contribute right away, and LSU's roster should shape up nicely.

The 2019 class still has potential to improve should the Tigers sign in-state prospect Ishmael Sopsher.

National experts appear to have the Tigers ranked anywhere between No. 6 and No. 14 next season.

Chris Hummer of 247Sports, who has LSU at No. 6 in his way-too-early poll, says "LSU enters the offseason in better shape than it did a year ago."

Meanwhile, Scooby Axson of SportsIllustrated has the Tigers at a much lower No. 13 in his preseason poll.

"If Joe Burrow’s four-touchdown performance against UCF in the Fiesta Bowl had been the rule rather than the exception during his first year in Baton Rouge, then LSU might have had a shot at a playoff spot," Axson wrote. "Burrow will be back for 2019, and replacing running back Nick Brossette will be key."

Here are some other preseason polls to check out:

No. 8 by USAToday

No. 10 by ESPN

No. 14 by Bleacher Report

The real AP and coaches poll won't come out for many months, but it's always fun to get an early look ahead.