After allowing 59.6 points per game in its previous five outings, the LSU basketball team ran into a different kind of challenge Saturday in Gainesville, Florida.
Statistically, Florida is one of the top offensive teams in the Southeastern Conference — along with LSU — and the Gators got hot late in the first half and early in the second, then held to top the Tigers 83-79.
Once again, Will Wade wasn’t overly concerned about his offense even though the Tigers, who rank second in the SEC in field-goal accuracy, shot a season-low 41.0%.
What wasn’t palatable for Wade was being out-rebounded 35-31 and allowing 48 points in the final 21 minutes of the contest.
Particularly damaging was a nine-minute stretch covering the final minute of the first half and first eight minutes of the second.
In that time, Florida went on a 27-12 run to go from five points down to 10 up — forcing LSU to scramble and try to mount a comeback on the road.
Compounding the problem: Florida had 13 rebounds on the offensive glass, which the Gators converted into 18 second-chance points.
LSU had 14 second-chance points, and the minus-4 in that category happened to be the final margin for UF on the scoreboard.
“We have to build better habits and be a little tighter in certain areas — defensively and in rebounding,” Wade said Monday. “We just have to tighten some things up."
He made sure to drill those points home to his team earlier in the day knowing Georgia, another offensive-minded team, is coming to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a 6 p.m. Wednesday matchup.
“We had a spirited discussion about offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points,” a grinning Wade said. “We talked basically about three things: Rebounding, guarding the ball one-on-one and transition defense.”
Those were the biggest culprits for LSU (6-2, 1-1 SEC) against Florida, which Wade knew had to be cleaned up with Georgia (7-1, 0-1 SEC) up next.
“We just talked about the difference between being a good team and a great team … how to respond the right way, and we needed to clean up some things,” he said of the talk with his team. “We’ve got to do some dirty-work things if we want to be the team we’re capable of being.”
Georgia was handed its first loss last Wednesday by Mississippi State 83-73. While the 73 points were the Bulldogs’ second-lowest total of the season, Tom Crean’s team still has a well-balanced offense that ranks among the league’s best in several categories.
While LSU is second in the conference in scoring 85.9 points a game, Georgia is fourth at 80.1 — almost five more per game than last season when it had No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Anthony Edwards on the roster.
Additionally, Georgia is third in field-goal accuracy at 46.8% and comes in behind only Florida (50.6%) and LSU (49.9%).
Georgia is also the only team out of 342 Division I schools to have six players averaging in double digits.
Forward Toumani Camara leads the way at 14.3 points a game, while point guard Sahvir Wheeler gets 12.8 a game and leads the SEC with 7.5 assists per game.
When the Bulldogs don’t put the ball in the basket they’re usually there to clean it up with 14.1 offensive rebounds a game.
They’re skilled on the defensive glass as well and their average of 43.5 total rebounds is second in the SEC and ninth nationally.
“Transition defense and being able to rebound are going to be two critical areas for us,” Wade said.
Georgia, which gets the ball well off the backboards despite a lack of height, has seven players averaging at least 3.9 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-8 Camara ranks third in the SEC with 8.7 per game.
To that end, Wade hopes to see his team be more physical, especially down low.
He said he plans to play 6-11 freshman center Josh Gray against Georgia after regretting that he didn’t get him some minutes at Florida.
“He’s a physical player … he can help us and he will help us,” Wade said, noting Gray will play situationally going forward. “He's going to play some. It does us no good to have a 7-footer sitting over there while we’re just getting annihilated inside.”
Gray has played just 11 total minutes in two games and is averaging 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers, who are 10th in the SEC with 38.1 rebounds a game.
“Not talking (that) we’re going to play him 20 minutes a game — I’m talking spot minutes and situational basketball,” Wade said. “He’s huge and he’s physical.”