The matchup is the same, but the scenario couldn't be different as LSU and Alabama face off -- barely a year removed from the Tigers ending an 8-game losing skid to the Crimson Tide.

Alabama arrives at No. 1 overall, unbeaten and as four-touchdown favorites over the scuffling Tigers for a matchup that was delayed three weeks from its original date due to coronavirus issues.

Can LSU pull off a massive upset behind true-freshman quarterback TJ Finley? Fans don't appear optimistic if you go by ticket prices, which had fallen to the lowest in any of the series' matchups going back an entire decade despite Tiger Stadium's capacity being cut to 25%.

But they play the games for a reason. Scroll below for all the broadcast info to watch, listen to or stream the game, pregame storylines and primer info, expert picks (the experts are not optimistic) and live updates leading up to the showdown in Baton Rouge.

THE GAME

WHO: No. 1 Alabama (8-0) at LSU (3-4)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Brooks Kubena

Alabama 42, LSU 10

Alabama beat Texas A&M 52-24. Alabama beat Mississippi State 41-0. Alabama beat Auburn 42-13. The transitive property of sports does not produce a very good equation at all for LSU, which was embarrassed in some fashion by each of those teams. This is this rivalry's biggest mismatch in recent memory, and the scoreboard will reflect that.

Scott Rabalais

Alabama 49, LSU 17

An upset against Alabama would rank as the Tigers’ greatest of all time. For that to happen, it would take an unlikely number of turnovers, a couple of which LSU would need to return for touchdowns. The Tigers could win the lottery, too. Bama can name the score against LSU, but Nick Saban will be merciful on his old team, which has nowhere to go but up from here.

Wilson Alexander

Alabama 52, LSU 10

Nothing bodes well for LSU this weekend. Alabama features one of the best offenses in the country. Its defense allows the fewest points per game in the Southeastern Conference. Its strengths match LSU's weaknesses. And the Tigers lost their best offensive player. In a season that has watched LSU fall from the top of college football, the Tigers will hit rock bottom on Saturday night.

Sheldon Mickles

Alabama 45, LSU 13

Obviously, this is not a good spot for LSU. Between infections, defections and injuries, it seems like 100 years ago that the Tigers were steaming toward the CFP title. In fact, No. 1 Alabama looks a lot like LSU of last season with a powerful, productive offense and a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback. It'll take a monumental effort from the Tigers to pull off an upset here.

