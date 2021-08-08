There aren’t many players on LSU’s roster with whom Andre Anthony can compare notes.

The defensive end from Edna Karr is one of the pandemic-spawned sixth-year seniors sprinkled on rosters across the country. One of the players who were granted and accepted a extra, extra year of eligibility from the NCAA because their 2020 seasons were impacted by COVID-19.

Anthony has been here so long he signed with LSU under former coach Les Miles … back in 2016. One of the few teammates he can commiserate with is fifth-year senior right tackle Austin Deculus, who arrived in 2017.

“We sit back and take that deep breath and say, ‘We’ve been here for a minute,’ ” Anthony, who will be 25 on Nov. 21, said with a wizened chuckle. “We’ve experienced a lot, so we try to give those young guys some of the experience we’ve had. What we’ve seen. The way to do things around here. We’ve actually grown into that leadership role.

“We know how things are supposed to go.”

And how things aren’t supposed to go.

Everyone saw in 4K resolution last season how things weren’t supposed to go for LSU. The Tigers, handicapped from the start by the loss of most of their starters, went from 2019’s perfect run to the national championship to the worst season for LSU football since 1999. The Tigers went 5-5 and chose to self-impose a bowl ban stemming from an NCAA rules violation case.

The prime culprit for LSU’s woes was the defenseless defense. The Tigers ranked last of 127 FBS teams in yards allowed passing, 124th in total defense, 98th in points allowed.

It’s hard to say Anthony didn’t do his part, though. He had 24 tackles in 2020, third among LSU’s defensive linemen. That total included a team-best 5½ sacks. He also had four quarterback hurries (only fellow end Ali Gaye had more with five), numbers that argue Anthony was the Tigers’ most disruptive pass rusher.

If only more of LSU’s defensive players could have played like Anthony did. Instead, the defense generally looked and performed like a disjointed mess. Much of the blame centered on the one-year pit stop that was former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini’s second tenure at LSU after a successful turn under Miles from 2005-07. But Anthony said the Tigers’ problems started long before they stepped on the field and got thrown into a paper shredder by Mississippi State’s passing attack to the tune of a Southeastern Conference record 623 yards passing.

“Last year with Covid and everything, we didn’t really have time to actually bond as a team,” Anthony said. “Everyone was going in their separate places, we were quarantining. Guys were at their homes, so we never really got to be around each other but like a week or two for camp.”

Despite renewed coronavirus concerns of late, that has changed this year, Anthony said. There has been plenty of together time throughout the spring and summer with first the COVID-19 lull in the offseason and now with the team almost 100% vaccinated. Chemistry, that indefinable element every good team needs, is something Anthony insists is back in 2021.

“I think we’ve got the right mindset right now,” he said. “Whereas now we started building that foundation in spring, we’ve had the summer, now you have camp.

“Now, we have everything. I feel like now we’re building on everything we did in the spring and we’re ahead of the game now, preparing for the season.”

The optimism of August is as pervasive as the stifling heat. Everything will be well, everything will be fixed, the season is going to be a ravishing success.

LSU has 18 returning starters, including Anthony at defensive end, who also played outside linebacker before 2020 in former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda’s 3-4 scheme. While outside predictions on how well the Tigers will rebound this season vary wildly, LSU at least has players like Anthony who remember the old successes.

It isn’t an unreasonable assumption that they know the path back to glory, even if the journey is something much more difficult in practice.

“We’ve been around each other for awhile,” Anthony said. “Guys like me, Glenn (Logan), Neal (Farrell), Ali coming off last year. BJ (Ojulari) got some experience. Joe Evans. It’s really a good group because we know how the game goes. Now it’s just building off that. You know how the games go, how the SEC is, how it is come game day. Now it’s just feeding off each other.

“It’s going to be something to see.”

That has been true for LSU the past two seasons — the incredibly great and the dismally bad.

The task is to show people the good LSU. A task Anthony is convinced is achievable.

“We’re ahead of the game now, preparing for the season,” Anthony said.

Follow him, Anthony’s words seem to say. He remembers the way.