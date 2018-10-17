LSU inside linebacker Devin White has been named the Lott IMPACT Trophy National Player of the Week, the award's foundation announced Tuesday morning.

White, who was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week, recorded a season-high 13 tackles, a fumble recovery, a half-tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry in LSU's 36-16 win over then-No. 2 Georgia.

The weekly award stems from the Lott Trophy, named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ronnie Lott, which has been given annually since 2004 to a defensive player in recognition of "athletic performance" and "personal character."