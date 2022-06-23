Ingrid Lindblad's bid to win the Women's Amateur Championship ended in a round-of-16 loss to fellow Swede Louise Rydqvist on Thursday in Hunstanton, England.
Elsa Svensson, LSU’s other match play qualifier, lost 3 and 2 to Italy's Alessandra Fanali in the round of 32 on Thursday morning.
Lindblad won her second-round match in extra holes to reach the round of 16. The Tigers All-American needed 19 holes to defeat Germany's Helen Briem, falling behind early Thursday before winning on an extra hole.
In the round of 16, South Carolina's Rydqvist broke out to a four-up lead before Lindblad whittled the deficit to one down with one hole to play after an eagle on the 17th hole. But Rydqvist birdied the final hole to win the match two-up.