LSU may be in prime position for its first college football playoff run. At least, that's the case if you believe ESPN's football power index - or FPI.
ESPN released its initial FPI rankings, an algorithm used to determine a team's strength, for the 2019 season.
The Tigers came in at No. 4, trailing only defending national champion Clemson, runner up Alabama and Southeastern Conference opponent Georgia.
In addition to the three SEC teams ranked in the top four, Auburn and Florida also come in at No. 8 and No. 9 respectively.
FPI rankings have no bearing on actual playoff positioning.
LSU has one of the most daunting schedules next season, facing five teams in the top 14 of the FPI rankings. The Tigers also play at Texas on Sept. 7, which is ranked No. 26 in the FPI rankings but figures to be ranked in the AP and coaches polls.
ESPN's Heather Dinich said that surviving a backloaded schedule will be the biggest question mark for LSU next season.
"LSU will end the season with four consecutive weeks against SEC West opponents, including back-to-back road trips to Alabama and Ole Miss," Dinich said. "LSU should hope its regular season ends in regulation against Texas A&M, because there might not be enough energy left for one overtime, let alone seven."
A selection committee decides at the end of the regular season which four teams will compete in the college football playoffs.
LSU has not made the tournament since it was established in 2014.
You can read ESPN's complete FPI rankings here.