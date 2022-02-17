The LSU baseball team begins its season against Maine on Friday. The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Collegiate Baseball's preseason poll, will likely cycle many players on the mound as it figures out its rotation this season. As the season begins, these hurlers appear to be the frontrunners to get the most innings for the Tigers.
Ma’khail Hilliard, RHP, Sr.
The fifth-year senior returns as one of the most experienced in the group, and he’s added a menacing two-seam fastball to his repertoire. Hilliard emerged as one of the Tigers’ top pitchers in May of last season, going 3-0 through seven starts with a 3.41 ERA, limiting opponents to a .200 batting average.
Ty Floyd, RHP, So.
Multiple players named Floyd as the toughest pitcher to face this preseason. The sophomore made 20 relief appearances a year ago, limiting opponents to a .195 batting average and striking out 39 through 24 1/3 innings of work.
Devin Fontenot, RHP, Sr.
A consistent closer the past three seasons, Fontenot is a leader out the bullpen. Fontenot made 26 relief appearances, posting a 2.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings of work last season.
Blake Money, RHP, So.
After being sent home for the postseason last year, Money might be the comeback story of the year. He’s down 37 pounds from his previous playing weight, which has improved his accuracy in the strike zone. He’s consistently been in the running for a starting spot this preseason.
Riley Cooper, LHP, So.
The Arizona transfer brings diversity to the lineup as a lefty with experience. Courted by both Oklahoma and Ole Miss in the transfer portal, Cooper chose to follow Johnson to LSU. He led Arizona with a team-high 29 appearances as a freshman, holding opponents scoreless in 18 of 27 relief outings.
Will Hellmers, RHP, So.
A freshman All-America selection, Hellmers has climbed his way into the starting pitcher competition this offseason. He posted a 6-2 record last year with a 4.08 ERA through 39 2/3 innings with 17 walks and 36 strikeouts. He pitched a scoreless relief outing during the NCAA regional championship game, striking out two and allowing one hit and a walk through two innings.
Javen Coleman, LHP, So.
The NCAA regional All-Tournament selection has potential to enter the 2022 starting weekend rotation. Coleman has added a changeup to his tricky fastball and true 12-6 breaking ball. He appeared in 14 games last year, including two starts.
Eric Reyzelman, RHP, So.
The University of San Francisco transfer was a Cape Cod League All-Star this summer after overcoming Tommy John surgery. His fastball, which curves inside on right-handed batters, has registered in the upper-90s this February. Johnson has said he sees Reyzelman in a relief position.