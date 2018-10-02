It's been a couple of years since Les Miles coached at LSU, but it's clear that he's still confident in the Tigers after offering a wager on this weekend's game to former Florida coach Steve Spurrier.

"How much you wanna bet your Gators are going down this weekend?" Les Miles tweeted at Steve Spurrier this afternoon.

Spurrier, now the coach of the Orlando Apollos in the fledgling Alliance of American Football league, gladly accepted the bet and set the wager.

"We're going to win on Saturday," Spurrier fired back. "If we don't, I'll eat some of that grass of yours. When we do win, you're wearing my visor!"

.@CoachLesMiles shoot, we’re going to win on Saturday. If we don’t, I’ll eat some of that grass of yours. When we do win, you’re wearing my visor! #GoGators https://t.co/6asGecE37v — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) October 2, 2018

No. 5 LSU (5-0) travels to play No. 22 Florida (4-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be on CBS.

LSU took down the Gators 17-16 last year in Gainesville in the first of five consecutive losses for Florida, which fired former coach Jim McElwain in the middle of that losing streak. Now, Florida is looking to beat LSU at home for the first time since 2012.