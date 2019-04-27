TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Eric Walker set a new career-high for strikeouts, and Zach Watson hit a three-run home run on Saturday as LSU evened its series against Alabama.

The No. 15 Tigers won 5-2 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, giving themselves a chance to win the series.

LSU could not lose a second straight game to Alabama (26-18, 5-15 Southeastern Conference) if it wanted to contend for a championship.

Following a loss in which LSU (28-16, 12-8) did not score until the ninth inning, coach Paul Mainieri shuffled the lineup. Watson, who traveled separate from the team because of an illness, batted leadoff.

The game tied 1-1 with two outs in the fourth inning, Watson looped a home run inside the left field foul pole. Ruled foul initially, umpires overturned the call after a five-minute video review. Watson stomped on home plate as LSU took a three-run lead.

After allowing a home run to the first batter of the game, Walker did not give up another run. He reached a season-high six strikeouts by the third inning.

Walker worked out of jams throughout his start. Alabama put runners in scoring position in the second, third and fourth innings. Walker stranded them all.

As a freshman in the weekend rotation, Walker reached eight strikeouts three times. He had not fanned more than five since returning this season from Tommy John surgery.

Walker entered the fifth inning with seven strikeouts, one short of his career-high. He reached eight. Then, to end the inning, he notched his career-high ninth strikeout.

Once Walker’s start ended with two outs in the sixth inning, LSU held on for the rest of the game.