Come late Saturday night against Alabama in Tiger Stadium, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be able to check off another item on his list of Louisiana firsts.
From his first taste of Cajun food to his first Southeastern Conference road start, Burrow has seen plenty since he arrived in Baton Rouge over the summer.
What he hasn't seen is what LSU-Alabama is like -- but the Ohio native says he's ready.
"I'm not scared of this game," Burrow said Monday. "I don't think any of our guys are scared of this game. This is the reason you play football. This is why you grow up working so hard for moments like this. If you're timid, then don't come out that locker room because we're going to be ready to go."
Said Burrow's coach, Ed Orgeron: "Joe's not going to panic. He's going to be confident. He's going to want to play his best game. He's got that linebacker mentality. He's tough. This is a big man's game. You're going to get hit. There's going to be some punches thrown, and you can't back down."
Perhaps to beat Alabama, Burrow will need a performance that LSU fans haven't seen in years.
Former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger is the last LSU signal caller who's had success passing against Alabama's defense. Mettenberger threw for 298 yards and a touchdown against the Crimson Tide in the Tigers' 21-17 loss in 2012. He threw for 241 yards and a touchdown in 2013 when LSU lost 38-17 in Tuscaloosa.
Saturday's game will kick off at 7 p.m. It'll be broadcast on CBS.