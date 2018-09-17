LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he doesn't foresee any new names missing Saturday's game vs. Louisiana Tech, but he acknowledged the list of "bumps and bruises" is longer than normal after a physical game vs. Auburn.
The Tigers won on a 42-yard field by Cole Tracy with no time left.
Offensive guard Garrett Brumfield, linebacker Ray Thornton, linebacker Michael Divinity Jr., defensive end Glen Logan, nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, defensive back Kary Vincent, defensive back Kristian Fulton were a few players who were shaken up and missed various amounts of action Saturday.
Logan and Thornton didn't return to the game. Brumfield missed a chunk of time but returned in the second half.
Offensive lineman Adrian Magee, who was injured in the opening week against Miami, won't play against Louisiana Tech, Orgeron said.
LSU (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) will host Louisiana Tech in Tiger Stadium at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.