All hype may be for LSU's upcoming game with Alabama in November, but the No. 5 Tigers have to face off with a noisy foe in No. 22 Mississippi State this weekend.

LSU may be favored to win this matchup but it won't be easy. The Tigers will have to figure out how to contain the Bulldogs' star quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, the Southeastern Conference's fourth-leading rusher with 102.5 yards per game, if they want to head into the bye week with only one loss to their name.



THE GAME

WHO: No. 22 Mississippi State at No. 5 LSU

When: 6 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

STREAMING: WatchESPN app

KEY STORYLINES

-- Meet LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips, the 'Unique Gent' from East Nashville

-- LSU OG Chasen Hines to get first start against Mississippi State; 'He has a big task ahead of him'

-- LSU DL Breiden Fehoko is questionable for Mississippi State game, Ed Orgeron says

-- Injured LSU left guard Garrett Brumfield still 'not ready' for Mississippi State game

-- The up-tempo offense LSU pounded Georgia with: How, why did it all come together?

-- How LSU's color-changing helmets came to be, and the story of $1,500-per-gallon paint

-- LSU's AD pleads 'keep it clean' after vulgar 'Neck' chant makes comeback

