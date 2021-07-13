Instead of losing players from its roster, LSU had added them once the final round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft ended Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers entered the last day of the draft, which contained the 11th through 20th rounds, monitoring their eligible players not already selected, particularly junior outfielder Gavin Dugas and fourth-year pitcher AJ Labas.

None of them were taken, and after the final pick of the draft, Dugas announced he will return for his senior season instead of potentially signing as an undrafted free agent, giving LSU a starting outfielder who led the team last season in home runs.

While Labas may still sign as an undrafted free agent in the coming days, LSU slipped through the second half of the draft unscathed. None of its remaining recruits were selected, and Tyler Shaffer, a left-handed pitcher, announced he will transfer from Southeastern to LSU for his final season.

Before Tuesday, the Tigers had six players taken within the top four rounds of the draft. They lost right-handed pitcher Ben Kudrna, their top recruit, and junior right-handed pitcher Jaden Hill, a weekend starter, in the second round.

Then incoming catcher Carter Jensen, junior right-handed pitcher Landon Marceaux and left-handed pitcher signee Brock Selvidge went in the third round. The final selection came when catcher recruit Ian Moller was picked in the fourth round. Players usually have an agreement in place when they get drafted.

After that, LSU retained the other players it might have lost. Signee Cale Lansville, a right-handed pitcher, affirmed he will attend LSU midway through the draft. Then senior pitchers Devin Fontenot and Ma’Khail Hilliard announced Monday night they will return for a fifth season after falling past the 10th round.

Having not made an announcement, Dugas remained available as the draft resumed Tuesday morning. Two hundred and ninety-seven picks later, his name had not been called. He soon revealed on social media he will return for another season. So did junior outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo, and a source said junior outfielder/first baseman Cade Beloso will also come back.

Dugas blossomed this past spring during his first full season as a starter, batting .295 with 19 home runs and 66 RBIs. He delivered multiple clutch hits throughout the season, earned Most Valuable Player of the NCAA Eugene regional and played with an enthusiasm matched by few others on the field.

Another year with similar production should increase Dugas’ draft stock. He was also able to retain his negotiating leverage because he has two more seasons of eligibility after the NCAA last year granted all spring-sport athletes an extra season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Dugas back, LSU can return its entire starting lineup from last season other than infielder Zach Arnold, who entered the transfer portal after starting 37 games. The Tigers also added All-American infielder Jacob Berry, who hit .352 with 17 home runs at Arizona, and catcher Tyler McManus, who batted .346 with 11 home runs at Samford.

As the picks rolled in Tuesday, Shaffer became the fourth player to transfer to LSU since coach Jay Johnson took over. He joined Berry, McManus and right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman.

Shaffer, who has one season of eligibility, spent the last three years at Southeastern. A former two-way player, Shaffer began pitching full-time before the 2020 season. He started four games as Southeastern’s ace and recorded a 1.23 ERA over 22 innings pitched during the shortened campaign.

The performance earned Shaffer multiple preseason honors this spring, including a 2021 first-team preseason All-Southland Conference selection. Shaffer recorded a 4.95 ERA with 59 strikeouts over 40 innings pitched.

Shaffer clearly has potential, though, as he limited opponents to a .241 batting average. He must improve his command after issuing 30 walks, eight wild pitches and nine hit by pitches.

Now that the draft has ended, LSU’s roster will continue to take shape until the signing deadline with major league teams passes Aug. 1. Some undrafted veteran players, such as Labas, may sign as free agents. Teams can offer a maximum bonus of $20,000 this year.