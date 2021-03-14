NASHVILLE, Tenn. — LSU’s Trendon Watford and Cam Thomas were voted to the all-tournament team by a media panel at the conclusion of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Sunday.

Watford was the tournament’s leading scorer with a total of 63 points and he had 22 rebounds and five assists in the Tigers’ three tournament games.

Watford capped a big weekend at the tournament with a career-high 30 points Sunday in an 80-79 championship-game loss to Alabama.

He was 13 of 23 from the field for the game and 7 of 11 in the second half as he tried to help his team pull off the upset.

The All-SEC first-team pick also scored 24 points in a quarterfinals win over Ole Miss on Friday night.

Thomas scored 57 points in the tournament, getting 21 in Saturday’s upset of Arkansas in the semifinals and 18 against both Ole Miss and Alabama. He added nine rebounds and six assists for the tournament.

Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly was was chosen the most valuable player.

He scored 47 points, including 14 in the win over LSU, and had eight rebounds and nine assists in wins over Mississippi State, Tennessee and LSU.

The all-tournmaent team picks were Alabama’s Herb Jones, who had 42 points, 31 rebounds and 17 assists in three games, and Tennessee’s Yves Pons, who had 18 points, 13 rebounds and 11 blocks in two games.

2021 SEC All-Tournament team

Herb Jones, Alabama

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

Cam Thomas, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

MVP: Jahvon Quinerly