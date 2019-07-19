Players outside of SEC Media Days were also taking part in "talking season" this week, including former Alabama running back Damien Harris.

Harris, who played with the Crimson Tide the past four seasons, took an apparent dig at LSU football on social media.

In a Tweet by the SEC Network, LSU safety Grant Delpit was quoted saying "you can expect a lot of swag," referencing his high expections for the upcoming season.

Harris quote Tweeted the SEC Network, saying: "so... 8-4?"

You can see a screenshot of the deleted Tweet below.

It wasn't the only instance of chippy comments between LSU and an SEC West rival this week.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond discussed the Aggies' 74-72 seven-overtime win against LSU in the regular season finale, tied for the longest game in FBS history. It was also the highest scoring game in the history of the SEC.

"As you could see, a lot of the LSU players were cramping. And obviously we were standing tall on both sides of the ball," Mond told reporters Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

Former LSU standout cornerback Tre'Davious White responded to Monds's comment.

"Stop it !! Boy that was y’all first time beating us since y’all joined SEC !! Then stormed the field like y’all won the Natty," White Tweeted, including the hashtag #liloleaggies.

Unlike the relatively young rivalry with Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama have been highly contested rivals for much longer.

The Crimson Tide have won eight straight in the rivalry dating back to the 2011-2012 season.

Last season't matchup was the first time since the 2012 national championship game the two programs were both ranked in the top 5 when playing.

Alabama won at Tiger Stadium, 29-0.

Both teams are expected to be highly ranked again in 2019. LSU travels to Alabama's Bryant Denny Stadium on Nov. 9.