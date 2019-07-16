LSU's Joe Burrow was named one of 30 quarterbacks to the preseason watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award, given annually to the nation's top quarterback, the award organization announced Tuesday.

Burrow was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list for nation's player of the year, along with junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and LSU defensive backs Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton were named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award, given to the nation's top defender.

Burrow, a 6-foot-3, 216-pound senior, threw for 2,894 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2018, and the former Ohio State graduate transfer led LSU to its first 10-3 season since 2013 and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida.

"He's a tremendous football player that has all the intangibles of a leader," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. "He's tough; he's going to lead by example and his team believes in him. We expect him to have a great year."

Edwards-Helaire returns as the team's most tenured running back. The 5-foot-9, 212-pound Catholic High grad had 146 carries for 658 yards rushing with seven touchdowns last season, second on the team behind former starter Nick Brossette.

Delpit, a Bednarik Award semifinalist last season, was named a unanimous All-American as a strong safety in 2018, when he led the Southeastern Conference with five interceptions and led the team with five sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound junior was also one of five finalists for the Nagurski Trophy in 2018, another award given to the nation's top defender.

Fulton started in 10 games for LSU in 2018, up until he suffered a season-ending foot injury that required surgery, and he finished the year with 25 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defended.

