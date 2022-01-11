LSU coach Kim Mulkey literally has gotten sixth-year post player Faustine Aifuwa turned around, although the truth is not in her numbers.

Aifuwa’s scoring average is down a point from her last two seasons and her rebounds are down a couple, but she has become a much more efficient scorer. He play has helped LSU (15-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) rise to No. 12 in the nation going into Thursday’s 7 p.m. game vs. Missouri.

“As the games went on, she realized I liked to face up and shoot the shot, but she thought I’d be more dominant with my back to the basket and powering up,” Aifuwa said. “That’s something I’ve been working on throughout the season. I’ve gotten better. I’m going more power now than face up, and it’s getting me the most opportunities to score the ball in the paint.”

Aifuwa, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall, is averaging 9.8 points per game after getting 11.0 and 10.9 the previous two seasons. But her field goal percentage is way up from 46% in the best of her seasons to 53.8% this year. Improved stamina, footwork and positioning have made her more effective.

“All I can judge her on is since the time I started,” Mulkey said. “She’s in great shape, she lasts for longer periods of time. She moves her feet a lot better, running from foul line to foul line better. She’s gathering herself when we give her quick passes after guards penetrate, she’s handling the pass and finishing shots.

LSU women's basketball moves up in AP poll again; plus more on Khayla Pointer, Hannah Gusters The LSU women's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 12 in The Associated Press rankings, despite having its 13-game win streak snapped by…

“She’s having a very good year and we need her to. She’s a big player back to the basket, but she can shoot that midrange shot at the foul line and the base line. We need to keep her out of foul trouble.”

One reason for the slight decrease in Aifuwa’s stats is that LSU is spreading out the production. Aifuwa was the team’s leading rebounder the previous two seasons, but that honor now belongs to transfer Autumn Newby (7.5). Transfer guard Alexis Morris has picked up some of the scoring with a 14.1 average.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

But Aifuwa has been a key to LSU’s resurgence and she’s trending up. She’s scored in double figures in six of her last eight games, including 17 points and nine rebounds in a victory at Georgia in the SEC opener. Aifuwa continues to be a defensive presence with six blocked shots at Auburn on Sunday, giving her 210 for her career, No. 2 all-time at LSU behind All-American Sylvia Fowles.

Aifuwa said changing her game was “a little bit” scary, but she’s now comfortable and thrilled to have Mulkey behind her, with her reputation for getting players to the next level.

“Coach believed in me that I could dominate in the paint,” Aifuwa said. “She didn’t want to take away the face-up shot completely. She lets me shoot in the high corner and the elbow. Mostly it’s me in the post battling in there. My shot has been my biggest improvement. It’s something I worked on in the offseason.”

No. 13 LSU women cruise past Auburn for road win, move to 15-2 on season AUBURN, Ala. — Khayla Pointer finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to power No. 13 LSU to a 76-48 romp over Auburn in Southeas…

Aifuwa’s career started the hard way with a season-ending knee injury before she played her first college game in 2016. She started 15 of 28 games in her freshman year and has been a starter since then.

Aifuwa said she had decided to return for another season before Mulkey’s arrival, but it became a “no-brainer” when she was hired.

“The players who play for her all end up in the league or some professional play,” Aifuwa said. “There’s always some things I can work on, my rebounding offensively and defensively.

“Six years, it’s been a long time. I try not to remember what I was like when I got here. My freshman year to now has been a drastic change. I was scared to get the ball as a freshman and now I’m demanding it, trying to get opportunities for this team.”