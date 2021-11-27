LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) runs the ball past ULM safety Jabari Johnson (2), ULM safety Jordyn Riley (20) and ULM defensive tackle Sir'Darrius Ellis (90) for the touchdown in the second half of the Tigers' 27-14 win over the Warhawks, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.