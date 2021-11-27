Freshman wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who started the last six games, was unavailable Saturday night against Texas A&M. LSU said he had an undisclosed injury.
Thomas had played in every game this season and started nine times. He recorded 26 catches for 344 yards and two touchdowns, making him LSU’s third-leading receiver. Thomas wore sweats on the sideline.
Everyone else who didn’t dress out was expected to miss the game, including freshman defensive lineman Maason Smith and freshman defensive back Sage Ryan.
Freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier didn’t dress after missing the last game with an illness, but he wouldn’t have played anyway as LSU preserves his redshirt.
Offensive lineman Charles Turner had his right arm in a sling. Offensive lineman Cameron Wire wore a boot on his right foot.
Players who didn’t dress out:
DL Maason Smith, Fr.
QB Garrett Nussmeier, Fr.
WR Deion Smith, Fr.
LB Josh White, So.
WR Brian Thomas, Fr.
DB Sage Ryan, Fr.
LB Antoine Sampah, So.
DL Landon Jackson, Fr.
OL, Charles Turner, So.
Players out for the season: wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, defensive end Andre Anthony, running back John Emery Jr., cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., defensive lineman Ali Gaye, linebacker Jared Small, offensive guard Chasen Hines, offensive tackle Cameron Wire, offensive lineman Anthony Bradford and defensive tackle Joseph Evans.
Players who entered the NCAA transfer portal: cornerback Eli Ricks, wide receiver Koy Moore, quarterback Myles Brennan and linebacker Navonteque Strong.