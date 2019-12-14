Joe Burrow has set records in an LSU uniform all season. On Saturday he proved he could do it while wearing a suit and tie, too.

The Tigers quarterback dominated the Heisman Trophy voting so effectively that he recorded the largest-ever margin of victory over second-place, beating the mark that had been held by former USC running back O.J. Simpson since he won the award in 1968.

Simpson took to Twitter to congratulate Burrow after the win.

"Tonight is Joe Burrow night," he said laughing. "I want to congratulate Joe, deserved winner. He got my vote, I gotta tell you that."

Simpson landed 855 first-place votes that season, easily beating out Purdue running back Leroy Keayes, with 49 votes in second place.

Burrow received 841 of the 885 first-place votes. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts finished second, receiving 12 first-place votes.

But that far from all, he also set new records for the highest percentage of first-place votes (86.7%) and highest percentage of possible points (93.8%), beating Troy Smith's record marks from his 2006 win.

And for good measure, Burrow's percentage of ballots received (95.2%) broke the record set by Marcus Mariota in his 2014 win.

Burrow beat out fellow finalists Chase Young and Justin Fields of Ohio State, as well as Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. The voting results followed the expectations set by the betting line, which had Burrow as a massive favorite with a line of -25000.

All four players will be back in action during the College Football Playoff semifinals at the end of the month.

