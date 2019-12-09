When Ed Orgeron was chosen as LSU's full-time coach at the close of the 2016 season, he knew there were questions whether he was the right choice for the Tigers.
Three years later, Orgeron has been named Associated Press Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year.
Orgeron's Tigers completed a perfect regular season in which the team snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama, then LSU beat Georgia 37-10 on Saturday to win the program's first SEC championship game since 2011.
No. 1 LSU (13-0) was selected as the top seed in its first appearance in the College Football Playoff, and the Tigers will play No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Peach Bowl semifinal in Atlanta on Dec. 28 at 3 p.m.
Orgeron is 38-9 in his four-year career at LSU, and the Tigers are 9-1 in their last 10 games against top 10 opponents.
Orgeron is also a semifinalist for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year and he's on the Bear Bryant Award and Dodd Trophy watch lists for Coach of the Year.
The Larose native will also receive a $25,000 bonus check for being named AP SEC Coach of the Year, which adds to the cash pile he's collecting in incentives this season, per his contract.
Orgeron will also collect $500,000 for 12 regular season victories, plus $200,000 for winning the SEC championship.
If LSU wins the national championship, Orgeron's postseason incentives will max out at $1.2 million.