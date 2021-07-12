LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux was taken No. 80 overall in the Major League Baseball Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.
Marceaux went early during the third round. The slot value came with a $767,800 signing bonus.
During his junior season this past spring, Marceaux established himself as LSU's ace and one of the best pitchers in the Southeastern Conference. The right-hander went 7-7 with a 2.54 ERA. He struck out 116 batters over 102 ⅔ innings.
Marceaux became the fourth LSU selection in the draft, joining signee Ben Kudrna, fellow junior pitcher Jaden Hill and signee Carter Jensen, who was taken two picks before Marceaux by the Kansas City Royals.
