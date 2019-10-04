As LSU slowly rolls toward the teeth of its SEC schedule, it first has a date with a different group of Aggies. The Tigers, fresh off back-to-back games with more than 65 points, face off with Utah State to keep their unbeaten season going.

LSU is fresh off a week of rest, and was last in action during a 66-38 dismantling of Vanderbilt in the Tigers' SEC opener.

Utah State, meanwhile, has reeled off three victories after falling in their season opener to Wake Forest. The Aggies beat Colorado State 34-24 a week ago.

Scroll below for all the broadcast info you'll need to watch, listen to or stream the game, as well as pregame storylines and more.

THE GAME

WHO: Utah State (3-1) at No. 5 LSU (4-0)

When: 11 a.m. (CDT)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BROADCAST INFO

TV: SEC NETWORK

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: WatchESPN app

KEY STORYLINES

• The making of 'The Professor': Inside Dave Aranda's breakout year at Utah State

• Rabalais: LSU's season defined by explosive offense and an undercurrent of worry

• Is LSU QB Joe Burrow still the in thick of Heisman Trophy race?

• 'Fever pitch': LSU strength coach Tommy Moffitt uses folding chairs (among other methods) to fire up players

• Five games to watch: Matchup of two unbeatens, Auburn and Florida, headline Week 5 schedule

• LSU vs. Utah State four numbers to know: Eleven different players have TDs for Tigers this season

• LSU's Rashard Lawrence 're-injured' in Wednesday's practice, Ed Orgeron says; Doubtful to play

• Ed Ingram will start against Utah State, Ed Orgeron says; Adrian Magee in for Saahdiq Charles

4 keys for LSU against Utah State: control pace, replace Terrace Marshall, more LSU plays its final non conference game of the regular season at 11 a.m. this Saturday against Utah State. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game.

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see updates below? Click here