Former LSU offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell will still play football in Louisiana.
The Ponchatoula native, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in January, announced on Twitter Thursday that he has committed to Louisiana Tech.
The 6-foot-5, 360-pound junior was the second scholarship player to enter the portal since LSU won the national championship game, joining former kicker Connor Culp.
Campbell is a graduate transfer, which gives him the ability to play immediately.
A reserve lineman, Campbell played in seven games at LSU, rotating in at offensive guard. He recorded 72 snaps in the season, fifth-most among non-starters, and he was listed as the team's backup right guard behind Damien Lewis.
He would have been in the mix to compete for the starting spots left behind by Lewis and starting left guard Adrian Magee. Returning junior Ed Ingram started in two games at left guard in 2019, and returning freshmen Anthony Bradford and Kardell Thomas, former four-star recruits, would have also been near the top of the position battle that would have unfolded in the spring.
LSU is returning 10 offensive linemen and one starter from its 2019 roster. Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles, Magee, center Lloyd Cushenberry and Lewis all either declared early for the NFL draft or left because of expired elgibility.
Starting right tackle Austin Deculus is the lone returner.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff signed three offensive lineman in the 2020 recruiting cycle: four-star tackle Marcus Dumervil, the nephew of former NFL pro bowler Elvis Dumervil, plus three-star guards Marlon Martinez and Xavier Hill.
Campbell was part of an offensive line corps that substantially improved from 2018 to 2019, winning the Joe Moore Award for the nation's top overall offensive line in college football.
The transfer portal became an option in October 2018, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their school for permission.
The new model allows athletes to let their school know that they'd like to transfer; the school is required to enter that athlete's name into a national transfer database within two business days. Once the athlete's name is in the database, other coaches are free to contact the athlete at will.
Players who enter their names in the transfer portal can later withdraw their name from the database.
Campbell, a former four-star who was the nation's No. 6 overall offensive guard recruit of the 2016 class, according to 247Sports, eventually worked his way onto the field after a rocky start in Baton Rouge that included injury and a 2016 arrest connected to a fight at a Georgia Tech fraternity house.
Campbell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery, as a first-time offender, and he served one year of probation among other penalties.
Plagued by injury early in his career, Campbell was expected to compete for a starting job at guard in 2017, but he missed spring practice of that year due to shoulder surgery. He played in the 2017 season opener before suffering another injury, and he received a medical redshirt for the season.
Campbell played in 15 games from 2016 to 2019.